NBA Youngboy Albums, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of First-Week Sales

NBA YoungBoy has become one of the most commercially successful rappers of his generation. Since making his commercial debut in 2017, YoungBoy has become the youngest artist to reach 100 platinum and gold singles, and the youngest artist to net 100 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100. As of writing, he has over 80 million certified units. YoungBoy’s long list of achievements have come as the Louisiana star regularly battles the legal system, with so much of his work dropping as he’s been in and out of custody, including nine projects during three years on house arrest. It speaks to the loyalty of his fanbase that he is able to release as much music as he does, with as little promotion as some of it receives, to the success that it continues to obtain, nearly a decade into his time as an act on a major label.

NBA YoungBoy’s projects rarely ever underperform. Over a dozen of his releases have debuted within the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His latest album, MASA, which came after he received a pardon from president Donald Trump, opened at #6 on the top 200, with 49K units moved in the first week. The new development continued to solidify his spot as one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, and entered him into historical conversations. And at age 25, he does not seem to be anywhere near slowing down his obscene output. Because of the inability to find reputable opening week numbers for four of his early commercially available projects, the first AI YoungBoy, Decided, Ain’t Too Long, and Master the Day of Judgement are not included on the following list. However, this is a look back on NBA YoungBoy’s career, as told by his first-week numbers.

24. I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders (2024) - 10K

NBA Youngboy’s seventh studio album, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders also came with his lowest chart positioning since 2017’s Ain’t Too Long, which opened at #173. The album came with an interesting release strategy, as following several leaks (because of his iCloud account being hacked during his incarceration), YoungBoy opted to release the first eight tracks on Spotify a month before the full project was released. The result of this strategy was an album that debuted at #153 on the Billboard 200 (with a reported 10K units sold) and did not climb the charts at all, becoming a bit of a footnote in the grand scheme of his career.

23. 3860 (with Quando Rondo) (2022) - 14.4K

3860, NBA YoungBoy’s 2022 collaborative mixtape with Quando Rondo and seventh overall project of the year, resulted in some of the lowest first-week sales since his breakthrough in 2017. The tape sold just 14.4K copies in its opening stretch on the market (with just 329 in pure sales), debuting at #62 on the Billboard 200. It is an especially underwhelming mark considering that, save for one, every other release of his from that year debuted within the top 10 on the albums chart.

22. Nobody Safe (with Rich the Kid) (2020) - 19K

Nobody Safe is a mixtape with Rich the Kid that experienced more modest chart success, opening with 19K copies sold in its first week. The project landed at #43 on the Billboard 200, a bit of a surprise since YoungBoy had his first number-one project the previous year and Rich’s first two solo albums debuted within the top five. The two joining forces yielded decent results, but both artists have platinum plaques, so it was not as crazy of a commercial success as it could have been even a year earlier.

21. 3800 Degrees (2022) - 25K

By the time 3800 Degrees came out in October 2022, it was NBA YoungBoy’s fifth release of the year, just a month removed from his last project, Realer 2. As most of YoungBoy’s solo material does, 3800 Degrees still performed pretty well, though not as well as almost all of his other material from the preceding nine months. The tape sold 25K copies in its first week (with an alleged 443 of those copies being pure sales), and debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200, showing how loyal his fans are to him, as five projects in one year is a lot for anyone.

20. Fed Baby's (with Moneybagg Yo) (2017) - 25K

Fed Baby’s, a joint mixtape with Moneybagg Yo and an incorrectly spelled title, came out in 2017, which is often considered YoungBoy’s breakout year. The tape followed AI YoungBoy, his first project released on a major label, which opened at #24 on the Billboard 200 and has since gone platinum. A day after the tape was released, YoungBoy dissed Moneybagg Yo, but it did not seem to impact sales too much. Fed Baby’s debuted at #21 on the Billboard 200, with 25K copies sold in its first week, 5,000 of which were pure sales.

19. Better Than You (with DaBaby) (2022) - 28.5K

Better Than You was only the second project of 2022 for NBA YoungBoy. It was a collaboration with DaBaby, coming just under eight months after DaBaby came under fire for his insensitive remarks at Rolling Loud. The project still performed well despite that, opening with 28.5K copies sold and #10 on the Billboard 200. Of the 28.5K copies, 700 of them were in pure album sales, as the album also opened with over 40 million on-demand streams of its songs. As of writing, it is the most recent project from DaBaby to reach the top 10 on the albums chart.

18. I Rest My Case (2023) - 29K

I Rest My Case, YoungBoy’s fifth studio album, also marked his first project since finishing up with Atlantic and signing to Motown. YoungBoy became a consistently successful artist under Atlantic, and he picked up right where he left off. The album debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200, having sold 29K in its opening week (1,000 of which were in pure album sales, having accumulated 39.59 million on-demand streams). It was also far from the only top 10 opening he experienced in 2023.

17. Until I Return (2020) - 31K

Until I Return, YoungBoy’s 15th solo mixtape, was initially released exclusively on YouTube two days before it came to streaming platforms. The tape was another hit for YoungBoy, debuting at number 10 on the Billboard 200. It earned 31K units in its first week. Of that total, 500 units were from pure album sales, with the majority of the tape’s units coming from streaming (the tape had 47.49 million on-demand streams of its songs). This impressive opening also made it YoungBoy's fourth project to enter the top 10 on the Billboard 200 in 2020 alone.

16. From The Bayou (with Birdman) (2021) - 32.5K

From the Bayou marked the fulfillment of a dream for NBA YoungBoy, as he collaborated with fellow Louisiana rapper and Cash Money head, Birdman. After being delayed for nearly four years, the project finally released in 2021. The tape debuted at #19 on the Billboard 200, earning 32.5K units in its first week. This number was driven almost entirely by streaming. The mixtape may not have performed as well as his solo material, but it was still a significant moment, as Louisiana’s old school and new school crossed paths for a passing of the torch.

15. Ma' I Got a Family (2022) - 37K

Ma' I Got a Family was an addition to DJ Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. The project speaks, once again, to YoungBoy’s prolific nature, coming just a month after Realer 2 and two months after his album The Last Slimeto. The tape debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200, with 37K first-week units, only about 400 of which were pure sales. 52.54 million on-demand streams across the mixtape’s songs accounted for the rest of the units moved. This debut was especially notable for YoungBoy as it marked his fifth project to reach the top 10 in 2022, a continued testament to just how much material he drops and how much his fans appreciate his work.

14. Decided 2 (2023) - 37K

Decided 2 is the 21st solo mixtape by NBA YoungBoy and a sequel to his 2018 project, Decided. The mixtape was his third new release of the year, and commercially, it outdid the first one, which debuted at #41 over a month after its initial release. Decided 2 opened at #17 on the Billboard 200, selling 37K copies in its first week. That number primarily stems from his streaming numbers, and the pure sale total is unclear. Ultimately, it was a solid debut for such a prolific artist, even with the threat of overexposure always looming over such a wide discography.

13. Realer 2 (2022) - 39K

Realer 2 was NBA YoungBoy’s sequel to his 2018 project Realer. The tape was a very quick follow-up to his studio album The Last Slimeto, which he dropped just a month before. It was initially released exclusively on YouTube before being made available on other streaming platforms the following day. Due to this release strategy, it debuted at #71 on the Billboard 200 after only three days of tracking. After a full week, the mixtape went up to sixth, selling 39K copies, all but a negligible amount of which came from streaming. The tape was his fourth top-10 release of the year, a feat he previously achieved in 2020.

12. Until Death Call My Name (2018) - 43K

Until Death Call My Name is NBA YoungBoy's debut studio album. The album, which features singles like "Outside Today," came after a run that saw YoungBoy release eight mixtapes between 2015 and 2017. The album debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200, moving 43K units in its first week. Of that total, 8,000 units were from pure album sales, a surprisingly high number for someone who, in 2025, is not really known for his ability to sell physical albums. It marked his first project (of many) to land in the top ten and has since been certified platinum.

11. Realer (2018) - 43K

Realer, released in 2018, was the follow-up to Decided. The previous tape had modest success, debuting at #41 on the Billboard 200 and eventually going gold. Realer outperformed that, opening at #15 on the top 200, moving 43K album-equivalent units in its first week. Of that total, 3,000 units came from pure album sales, and the remaining units were driven by 55.97 million on-demand streams of the album's tracks. To that point in a then-young career, Realer was the best that any of his work performed commercially. Eventually, it became one of the eight platinum full-length releases on his resume.

10. MASA (2025) - 49K

Of course, NBA YoungBoy's MASA (Make America Slime Again), is his newest offering. The 30-track project (that pays homage to Donald Trump’s political slogan in its title) was a highly anticipated release in YoungBoy fan circles, but it did not quite crack the upper echelon of his releases so far, commercially speaking. The album featured another top-10 debut for the rapper, opening at #6 on the Billboard 200. It sold 49K copies in its first week, with 69.15 million on-demand streams accounting for the vast majority of the album-equivalent units (just 1,000 sales were in traditional albums). With the release, he earned his 16th top-10 entry on the Billboard 200, tying him with Jay-Z and Nas for the third-most top-10 albums among rappers.

9. Richest Opp (2023) - 51K

NBA YoungBoy's 2023 mixtape Richest Opp, was released just two weeks after his album Don't Try This At Home. Like Don’t Try This At Home, Richest Opp debuted within the top five on the Billboard 200, at #4. The mixtape moved 51K units in its first week. Of the 51K, 74.37 million on-demand streams accounted for the majority of the units, with 500 sales coming from pure purchases. This debut reiterated NBA YoungBoy's commercial viability, becoming his 15th project to land in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. At the time, that number tied him with Drake and Future for the third-highest number of top-10 projects for a rapper, though the latter now has the most with 18.

8. Don't Try This At Home (2023) - 60K

Don’t Try This At Home, YoungBoy’s second release with Motown, includes a ridiculous 33 songs. The album debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 60K units in its first week. Of that total, 59K units came from streaming, including 87.71 million on-demand streams. The remaining 1,000 units were in pure sales. Of course, albums with dozens of tracks are a good way to boost streaming numbers, and the decision to put nearly three dozen of them on one release paid off pretty well for the extremely active MC.

7. 38 Baby 2 (2020) - 67K

38 Baby 2 is the sequel to NBA YoungBoy’s 2016 mixtape, released before he signed to a label. It did great for the Baton Rouge MC. In fact, it earned him his second-ever chart-topping release, just seven months after he got his first one, with 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2. It opened with 67K units sold, and 63K of those units came from his staggering streaming numbers. The project received 96.9 million on-demand streams of its songs in its first week, and has since been certified gold.

6. Colors (2022) - 79K

Colors, YoungBoy’s 16th solo mixtape, came after his fourth album, Sincerely, Kentrell. It performed very well, selling 79K copies in its opening week (2,000 in pure sales and 118.56 million on-demand streams), good for #2 on the Billboard 200, behind the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto. The film soundtrack moved 115K units in its third week on the charts. Though the tape did well for him, YoungBoy drew some criticism for including the track “Bring The Hook,” which features a direct diss to the late King Von. Despite that, Colors has since been certified gold.

5. Still Flexin, Still Steppin (2020) - 91K

Still Flexin, Still Steppin, the 13th solo mixtape from NBA YoungBoy, had a remarkable opening week. It sold 91K copies in its first week (87K of which came in streaming equivalent units, as the mixtape earned 137.3 million on-demand streams of its songs) and opened in second place on the Billboard 200, though it did not even come close to fighting for the top spot on the chart, as K-Pop band BTS sold nearly five times as many albums with their release. Despite that, 91K remains a highly impressive number, and the project now has platinum status to its name.

4. The Last Slimeto (2022) - 108.4K

The Last Slimeto, recorded while on house arrest, is YoungBoy’s final project with Atlantic. By sheer volume alone, it is also the biggest release from his time on the label. At a staggering 30 songs and 80 minutes in length, he wanted to go out with a bang, and that also reflected in its sales. The album came with one of his most successful first weeks ever, with 108.4K copies sold (including 5,000 pure copies sold and a highly impressive 161.92 million on-demand streams of its songs) and the #2 position on the Billboard 200. The Last Slimeto has also since been certified gold.

3. AI YoungBoy 2 (2019) - 110K

AI YoungBoy 2, NBA YoungBoy’s 2019 12th solo mixtape and sequel to his breakout project, is also among the most successful releases of his entire career so far. The project sold 110K copies in its first week and topped the Billboard 200, becoming his first-ever release to reach #1. Since it dropped, it has been certified double platinum. The project also spawned the single “Make No Sense,” which is one of his most notable solo songs ever, having gone platinum three times over since its release.

2. Top (2020) - 127K

Top is the second formal album from NBA YoungBoy, and fans often place it among his best work. That reflected in its commercial performance, debuting atop the Billboard 200. The push made it YoungBoy's third chart-topper overall and his second of 2020. It moved 127K units in its first week, with 19K coming from pure album sales. It is impressive given that the pure sales of some of his earlier work could fall below 500 in a given week. The album also garnered 156.32 million on-demand streams of its songs, the highest number to that point in his career. Top has since gone platinum.

1. Sincerely, Kentrell (2021) - 137K