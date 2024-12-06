YoungBoy Never Broke Again Delivers With "I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is always making music. He's one of the most consistent rappers of the decade in terms of output. He's dropped six albums in the last five years, and amassed a devoted fan base thanks to his singular delivery. I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders is not a cheerful affair, as the title suggests. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is feeling the weight of stardom and the weight of his lifestyle, but he's able to synthesize it in a manner that's compelling to hear about.

"Versace Shades" and "Never Stopping" are a perfect one-two punch to kick off the album. They are energetic and impassioned, while still feeling emotionally weighty. YoungBoy Never Broke Again does not sound like he's having fun so much as he needs to vent his feelings in order to get back to normalcy. It leads to standout cuts like "Hope You Make It" and "Killa Season." The latter is especially menacing due to its menacing production and YoungBoy's trash talk. The slower cuts on the album are of equal quality. Sonically, "My Love" and "Sneaking" take more of a melodic, R&B approach, which makes for a unique musical tension when paired with YoungBoy Never Broke Again's strained vocals. I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders isn't going to win over many new fans, but it will more than satisfy YoungBoy's fans.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders tracklist:

  1. Versace Shades
  2. Never Stopping
  3. Catch Me
  4. Hope You Make It
  5. Sneaking
  6. Killa Season
  7. Get It
  8. Missing Everything
  9. Stealing Out the Trap
  10. My Smoke
  11. Blood on My Soul
  12. Adapted
  13. Ma I Don't Cancel
  14. My Love
  15. Cook Dope
  16. Tears of War

