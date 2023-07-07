NBA YoungBoy is one of the leaders of the new movement, and his label Never Broke Again is expanding to greater heights as a result. Moreover, the Baton Rogue label just released Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2, their latest since last year’s October release Nightmare ON 38th ST. This new project involves all the names you’d expect: Lil Dump, Quando Rondo, Rojay MLP, and many more. Not only that, but if you’re a YB fan and you haven’t checked out the rest of his label, you have a treasure trove to discover. A lot of this album focuses on the hard-hitting, bell-heavy, and aggressive beats and deliveries that the MC exemplifies so well.

Of course, with a wide array of about ten rhymers on display, the tracklist’s size definitely hints at this being a hodgepodge. Across 18 tracks, Never Broke Again shows off each member with ease. No one overstays their welcome; if anything, some big names like YoungBoy himself could’ve popped up more. That being said, it’s not his time to shine, and members like WHOGANGDEE make a name for themselves within this collective.

Read More: Playboi Carti Posts NBA YoungBoy Wearing Opium Chain On IG Story

Never Broke Again’s Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2

This album scratches a very specific itch across slightly varying instrumentals. If it does the job for you, this is definitely a project worth checking out, as well as the other artists on its roster. Furthermore, if you haven’t heard this project yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out the tracklist below and let us know what’s your favorite song on here in the comments down below. As always, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on YoungBoy, Never Broke Again, and the best new hip-hop releases.

Tracklist:

1. I Told You (feat. Bway Yungin, Quando Rondo & Lil Dump)

2. Slump (feat. NBA YoungBoy)

3. I Seen It (feat. Lil Dump, OG 3Three & Herm)

4. Live On (feat. Rojay MLP)

5. Realize (feat. Lil Dump, Rojay MLP & Big B)

6. Casket Talk Pt. 2 (feat. Quando Rondo)

7. I Need To Know (feat. NBA YoungBoy)

8. See Mee On (feat. WHOGANGDEE)

9. Breach Us (feat. Lil Dump & WHOGANGDEE)

10. Goin D*mb (feat. Rojay MLP)

11. Gotta Choose (feat. Lil Dump & Big B)

12. Don’t Lie To Me (feat. WHOGANGDEE)

13. Rep or Step (feat. Lil Dump)

14. From HTX 2 LA (feat. Lil Dump, WHOGANGDEE & Rojay MLP)

15. Big Sticks (feat. Herm)

16. In My Eyes (feat. Rojay MLP & Big B)

17. P*ranoid (feat. WHOGANGDEE)

18. Let’s Get Active (feat. Vontina)

Read More: Lil Tjay Drops Off “Project Walls” With NBA YoungBoy