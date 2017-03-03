Volume 2
- MixtapesNever Broke Again Team Up For New Mixtape "Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2"The Baton Rouge label came through with a swift return to long-form projects after two releases last year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentJay-Z's "Volume 2...Hard Knock Life" Deserves Another ListenJay-Z's "Volume 2...Hard Knock Life" was an experimental piece of New York hip-hop. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPink Sweat$ Performs A Medley During Rosy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" AppearanceThe R&B singer says he's bringing a different style to R&B.By Erika Marie
- SongsPink Sweat$ Doubles Down With "Coke & Henny, Part 1"Pink Sweat$ continues to tease "Volume 2."By Milca P.
- SongsPink Sweat$ Returns With "I Know"Pink Sweat$ previews new project.By Milca P.
- Music VideosDom Kennedy & Ray Wright Perform Their Anthem In "Christopher Columbus"Kennedy takes the stage. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsT-Pain Unloads From The Vault With "Everything Must Go (Vol. 2)"T-Pain's new collection includes Bow Wow, Severe, and MJG.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosH.E.R Gifts Us With "Focus" VisualsH.E.R. comes through with a new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsStalley Drops Off New Single "Holy Quran" From Upcoming ProjectStream Stalley's latest single.By Chantilly Post
- NewsDirect Deposit Vol. 2 [Stream]Def Jam presents the sequel to their "Direct Deposit" series, featuring 2 Chainz, Iggy Azalea, Dave East, ASAP Ferg, Fabolous & more.By Kevin Goddard