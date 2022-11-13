Meechy Baby is on an undeniable roll in 2022. Having already delivered his Ratchet Talk album, featuring Scotty, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and NoCap just a few months back, he’s already returned with another full-length solo project for his fans.

Titled Who Is Meechy 2, the 13-track arrival finds Quando Rondo, BGotLegs, Indica, and once again, NoCap, coming through to assist their friend. Additionally, Meechy unleashed the music video for “I Been Tryin” featuring Quando.

“I swear I put my heart in this / Everything gonna be alright, heard that too many times,” the artist further reflects on the hook that finds pianos encircling slick 808s.

Prior to the premiere of Who Is Meechy 2, the Never Broke Again artist shared his heartbreaking single “Son” to set the tone for what was to come.

Other quickly emerging fan favourites from the record include “Chosen,” which also boasts impressive piano moments. “Who Is Meechy” and “Rehab” are other noteworthy titles. The former uses a powerhouse turn to make the “Talk My Shit” hitmaker’s presence felt, while the latter is an introspective finale.

Previously, Baby made an appearance on the NBA collective’s Nightmare On 38th St joint album. Specifically, he shows off his skills on “Out Da Raq,” earning him immense praise from fellow rappers and listeners alike.

On the group’s last compilation album – also shared in 2022 – Green Flag Activity, his vocals landed on “Water,” which remains in rotation for many to this day.

Finally, stream Who Is Meechy 2 on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which tracks are your top three favourites in the comments.

Who Is Meechy 2 Tracklist: