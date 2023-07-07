Lil Tjay is one of the biggest rising stars when it comes to the New York hip-hop scene. He is currently an established name, known for his mix of sung trap and drill aesthetics. Overall, it has been a very tough road for Tjay. After being shot numerous times last year, Tjay had to go through an intense recovery. Now, however, he is doing better than ever before. He is excited to continue on with his career, and next week, he will be dropping a project called 222.

As a way to hype up this new album, Tjay has been dropping some new songs here and there. Today, however, he upped the ante by dropping off a track that features none other than NBA YoungBoy. This new song is called “Project Walls” and it features those emotional moments that Lil Tjay has been known for over the years. That said, it is a song that fans will likely enjoy, and are going to gravitate towards throughout the summer.

Read More: Lil Tjay Shares Clip Of New Song With Fans

Lil Tjay x NBA YoungBoy

In this song, we get those piano keys that are a staple of numerous Tjay songs. From there, he offers some sung vocals with a bit of autotune layered on top. Moreover, NBA YoungBoy offers a nice touch to the song. His part matches Tjay’s in terms of both energy and flow. However, it is still nice to have another voice join the mix of the track. Ultimately, Tjay is doing a formidable job of building hype for this album.

Let us know what you think of this new song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Read More: Lil Tjay Worries Lil Uzi Vert Will Drop Their Next Project On The Same Day As Him

Quotable Lyrics:

‘Member when I was broke

Runnin’ ’round hungry, no coat

Probably fried or put up on the dope

Never had money, so I got the bag and went dummy