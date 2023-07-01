NBA Youngboy: Age, Twitter, Height, Albums, Kids, Wife & More

We’re diving into the life of one of the most influential figures in the contemporary rap scene, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known professionally as YoungBoy Never Broke Again or simply NBA YoungBoy. Born on October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, YoungBoy has etched his name in the annals of rap history through his unique blend of hip-hop, southern hip-hop, gangsta rap, and trap music.

YoungBoy’s journey into the music industry began in 2015, and he has since released many mixtapes and albums that have topped the charts and garnered a cult following. His debut studio album, Until Death Call My Name, released in 2018, peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. His subsequent projects, including AI YoungBoy 2, 38 Baby 2, Top, and Sincerely, Kentrell, have all topped the Billboard 200, demonstrating his consistent growth and popularity in the music industry.

NBA Youngboy Legal Issues

Despite his meteoric rise to fame, YoungBoy’s career has been punctuated with legal issues, which he has often used as material for his music. His most recent albums, I Rest My Case and Don’t Try This at Home, released in 2023, continue to showcase his raw talent and resilience in the face of adversity. However, YoungBoy’s life is not just about music. He is reportedly a father to 11 children and is married to Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes. He was also quite active on Twitter, interacting with his fans and sharing snippets of his life.

NBA Youngboy Age

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

As of the time of writing this article in July 2023, YoungBoy is 23 years old. Despite his relatively young age, he has accomplished more than many artists in their careers. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, YoungBoy was exposed to the harsh realities of life at a young age. His mother was just 16 when he was born, and his father was sentenced to 55 years in prison when the rapper was only eight. These early life experiences have significantly influenced his music, with his lyrics often reflecting his struggles growing up.

Dropping Out Of School

YoungBoy dropped out of school in the ninth grade to focus on his music career. At the tender age of 16, he released his mixtape, Life Before Fame, in 2015. By the time he was 18, he had already gained significant recognition in the music industry with his breakthrough single “Outside Today,” which peaked at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In just a few years, YoungBoy has risen from a troubled teenager to one of the most influential figures in the rap industry. As YoungBoy continues to navigate his twenties, it’s clear that he has a lot more to offer. His age signifies what he has achieved so far and the potential for what he can accomplish in the future. With each passing year, YoungBoy continues to evolve as an artist, consistently pushing the boundaries of his music and setting new standards in the rap industry.

Is NBA Youngboy’s Twitter Still Active?

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

As of this article’s writing, it appears that NBA YoungBoy’s official Twitter account @GGYOUNGBOY_NBA is inactive. This could be due to a variety of reasons, including personal choice. Additionally, YoungBoy has been known to have a tumultuous relationship with social media. In the past, he has deactivated his social media accounts multiple times, often citing the need for privacy and a break from the public eye. His Twitter account, when active, served as a platform to connect with fans and express his thoughts and feelings.

Twitter Inactivity

Despite the current inaccessibility of his Twitter account, YoungBoy’s influence on social media remains undeniable. His music resonates with millions of fans worldwide, and his posts, whether about his latest releases, personal life, or thoughts on current events, often spark widespread discussion and engagement. For fans and followers hoping to stay updated on YoungBoy’s life and career, there are other platforms where he or his team share updates. His Instagram account, YouTube channel, and official website are often updated with news about his music, tour dates, and more.

Please note that the status of YoungBoy’s Twitter account may change, and this information is accurate as of July 2023. For the most recent and accurate updates, it’s recommended to check his official social media platforms and website.

NBA Youngboy Height

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Physical stature often plays a significant role in the persona and image of many artists, and NBA YoungBoy is no exception. According to the information available, NBA YoungBoy stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 meters, according to CaptialXtra). This detail adds another layer to the understanding of this artist, who, despite not being exceptionally tall, has managed to stand towering in the music industry through his talent and determination.

His height, however, has never been a hindrance to his success. NBA YoungBoy has always stood out due to his depth of emotion in his music. He has used his life experiences to create music that resonates with many, making him a towering figure in rap and hip-hop. Despite his relatively average height, NBA YoungBoy has always managed to stand head and shoulders above many of his contemporaries. His music, passion, and relentless drive have ensured that he remains a significant and influential figure in the music industry, proving that talent and determination are far more critical than physical stature.

NBA Youngboy Albums

Studio Albums & Mixtapes

YoungBoy’s studio album journey began with Until Death Call My Name in 2018. This album debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 and later became Platinum certified by the RIAA. His studio album, AI YoungBoy 2, released in 2019, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was a commercial success and was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

In 2020, YoungBoy released several projects, including 38 Baby 2 and Top. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Top was certified Platinum, and 38 Baby 2 was certified Gold by the RIAA. His most recent studio album, Don’t Try This At Home, was released in 2023. It also climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Collaborative Albums

YoungBoy has also collaborated with other artists on albums. In 2020, he released a collaborative mixtape with Rich The Kid titled Nobody Safe. In 2021, he released a collaborative album with Birdman titled From the Bayou. He has also released joint projects with DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, and Quando Rondo.

Singles

YoungBoy has released numerous singles, many of which have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. His highest-charting single, “Bandit,” with Juice Wrld, peaked at No. 10. YoungBoy’s discography showcases his versatility as an artist and ability to produce chart-topping music consistently. His work continues to influence the landscape of contemporary hip-hop.

NBA Youngboy Kids

NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has a large family for someone his age. As of 2023, the rapper has reportedly fathered 11 children. His ever-expanding brood has been a topic of discussion and speculation among fans and the media alike.

The 23-year-old rapper reportedly welcomed his 11th child with his ninth baby mother in April 2023, even though he was with Jazlyn Mychelle at the time. The news broke out when Drew Valentina, the alleged ninth baby mother, posted a picture of her baby bump on social media with the caption: “Thank u for choosing me to be your mommy.” The post sparked fan speculation about the father’s identity, with many suggesting it was NBA Youngboy.

Recent pictures indicate that Drew has given birth, as her baby bump is no longer visible. An Instagram fan page dedicated to the rapper also claimed that Drew had given birth recently. However, Drew has not shared any pictures of the baby, nor has she revealed the gender or name of the child. Further, YoungBoy wed his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, in January of 2023. They welcomed their second child together in 2022. The rapper and his wife Jazlyn have not yet commented on the rumors of another child.

Who is Youngboy Never Broke Again’s Wife?

NBA Youngboy and Jazlyn Mychelle reportedly tied the knot in Salt Lake City. Youngboy moved there while he was under house arrest years ago. After beating his case, he stayed in the state and settled there. The marriage license, dated January 7, lists Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes and Kentrell Gaulden as spouses.

Jazlyn has been a longtime girlfriend of NBA Youngboy, and the couple shares two children. During an Instagram Livestream in November, Youngboy had previously announced his intention to get married in the new year. In the broadcast, he jokingly declared he felt “lonely.” When a fan suggested he join OnlyFans, Youngboy laughed off the suggestion and revealed his plans to get married (via Vibe). “I’m getting married [on] January 7,” the rapper said at the time. “Boy, you can’t pay me $10 million to get on m*thafkin’ OnlyFans, nia. You cr*zy.”

Youngboy’s marriage to Jazlyn arrived when he was making significant changes in his life and career. He had just released his latest album, I Rest My Case, marking his fifth studio album and his first with Motown Records. He had also parted ways with Atlantic Records after fulfilling his contractual obligations with the label in 2022. Additionally, the marriage marks a new chapter in NBA Youngboy’s personal life. It has often been as much a topic of interest to his fans as his music. As he continues to navigate his career and personal life, Youngboy remains a fascinating figure in rap.