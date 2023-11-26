King Von's Sister Shuts Down DJ Playing NBA YoungBoy At Her Party: Watch

Many speculate that King Von was wrapped up in a contentious feud with NBA YoungBoy ahead of his 2020 passing. It's even rumored that it prompted the Atlanta shooting that cost the Chicago rapper his life. While this remains alleged, as none of it is confirmed, tensions remain between YB and the late performer's loved ones. King Von's sister Kayla B, for example, continues to make it clear where her loyalty lies.

Recently, she even shut down a DJ at her own birthday party, who appeared to have a questionable read on the room. In a new clip, the DJ is heard starting to play one of NBA YoungBoy's songs, when she stops him in his tracks. "No YoungBoy, no YoungBoy," she tells him. "Cut it out!"

Kayla B Tells DJ "No YoungBoy"

While some social media users think she overreacted, others argue that she deserves not to be reminded of her brother's tragic death at what's supposed to be a celebration of her own life. She also allegedly just had a run-in with YB's ex-girlfriend Arabian, which could have added to the bad taste in her mouth. The rumored altercation took place earlier this month, according to reports, and Kayla took to Instagram Live to vent about it shortly after.

"I walked past [the line to the club]. This f*cking b*tch punched me in my motherf*cking mouth. Never in a million years I ever thought a b*tch would ever just run up on me and punch me in the back of the head. Like after she punched me I tried to swing back like this...the security guards was holding her back. And then that's when she was doing all that. Y'all tried to jump to me," she alleged. What do you think of King Von's sister's reaction to the DJ playing NBA YoungBoy at her birthday party? Do you think she overreacted, or should he have known better? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

