Donald Trump Officially Pardons NBA YoungBoy & Commutes Larry Hoover's Sentence

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheatre in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 26, 2025.
Donald Trump had a long list of pardons released earlier today and NBA YoungBoy was on it. Larry Hoover is also getting a shorter sentence.

Donald Trump is definitely not everyone's cup of tea, but he's making a lot of folks happy today. Thanks to a tweet from Pat Ward, Senior White House Editorial Producer, he shared that NBA YoungBoy is officially pardoned among a laundry list of other folks. A White House official also announced that the POTUS signed off on a commutation of Larry Hoover's sentence of six life terms.

Let's start with NBA YoungBoy, though, who was released from prison earlier than expected. He was initially slated to be out in April. However, with the Louisiana native displaying good behavior and etc. YB got out in late March.

The prolific MC was hit with a pretty hefty sentence stemming from fraud charges. But he has been back with family, and he seems to be back at his Utah mansion with a lot of security as well. Overall, this is great news for NBA YoungBoy fans, especially since he's got his first headlining tour coming up very soon.

Ironically, he's shouting out Donald Trump a bit with the name of it. The MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again) is kicking off on September 2 in Dallas. He will be hitting up 27 cities overall and it will run through October 19. That day he will be going back home and performing in New Orleans.

Who Is Larry Hoover?

Now, let's shift our focus to another notable name on Donald Trump's list, Larry Hoover. The name may sound familiar to some, but in case you don't know who he is, here's some information. Hoover was a Chicago street gang leader and co-founded the Gangster Disciples.

In 1997, he was convicted of federal charges on top of the 200-year sentence he was serving for 1973 murder of 19-year-old neighborhood drug dealer William "Pooky" Young. Per CBS Chicago, the final total was six life terms.

Federal prosecutors accused him of leading a criminal enterprise so that he could still run the gang while in prison in Illinois. He has been in a maximum-security prison in Colorado and it's unclear what his reduced sentence will be.

