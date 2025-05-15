NBA YoungBoy will be embarking on his first-ever headlining tour, later this year. He announced the 2025 MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again) in a social media post on Thursday. The 27-city tour will begin in Dallas, Texas on September 2 at American Airlines Center. From there, YoungBoy will perform in Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly, Detroit, Orlando, Miami and Atlanta, among others before wrapping up with a homecoming show in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on October 19.

For the announcement, YoungBoy shared a promotional video which takes fans back to his upbringing in Baton Rouge and features several voices in the media discussing his legacy. It also references his recent stint in prison on fraud and gun charges relating to an alleged prescription drug scheme. He got out of prison back in March.

In the comments section of the post, fans expressed their excitement to see him perform live. "Ready for tear the roof down," one user wrote. Another added: "LIFE AINT COMPLETE TILL I SEE YB LIVE." Other artists popped up in the comments as well including Blac Youngsta and Mike WiLL Made-It.

For the run of concerts, YoungBoy will be bringing along several guests. They include DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3. Tickets will be going on sale for the general public on Thursday, May 22 at 10:00 AM, local time, according to Billboard.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Message Following Prison Release

NBA YoungBoy "MASA Tour" Tickets

The MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again) tour announcement comes after NBA YoungBoy shared his third compilation album, More Leaks, back in March. The project features no guest appearances and marked his final release before getting out of prison.