NBA YoungBoy Delivers Harsh Message About His Upcoming Tour

BY Caroline Fisher 1385 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Message Tour Hip Hop News
&lt;&gt; at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Just a few weeks after getting out of prison, NBA YoungBoy announced his "MASA (Make America Slime Again)" tour.

NBA YoungBoy has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in recent months. In April of last year, the rapper was arrested and hit with several charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He'd already been on house arrest in Utah at the time, awaiting trial for a separate case. Last month, he was finally released. Following the release, he provided his supporters with an update via the official Never Broke Again Instagram page a few weeks later.

"We was kinda scared to drop but we loaded & ready to take back over gave yall a year to get it right yall ain't do nothing we back active," it read. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his .... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead..rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"

A few days after that, he announced his first-ever headlining tour.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Delivers Some Heat With Melodic Single "Finest"

NBA YoungBoy Tour

The "MASA (Make America Slime Again)" tour is scheduled to begin in Dallas, Texas on September 2 at American Airlines Center. YB will then go on to perform in cities like Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Houston, Los Angeles and more. The tour is currently expected to close with a show in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center in October.

Recently, YB decided to hop online to send a message to his supporters about the tour. He made it clear how important it is for them to show up. “If you don’t come to my tour don’t bump me no more," he declared, per No Jumper. From there, he also pointed out all he's been through on the legal front, encouraging his fans not to just "kick [him] to the curb."

Fortunately, it looks like fans can't wait to see YB in the flesh. "Savage but fair," one fan writes on X. "This tour gonna be generational," someone else claims.

Read More: Playboi Carti Disses Kanye West And Accuses Ye Of Stealing His Song With NBA YoungBoy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.0K
NBA YoungBoy Update Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Fans Receive Promising Update After Rapper’s Prison Release 2.1K
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 15.6K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Relationships NBA YoungBoy Cops Yaya Mayweather A Lamborghini Truck For Her Birthday 969