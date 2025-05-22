NBA YoungBoy Delivers Harsh Message About His Upcoming Tour

NBA YoungBoy has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in recent months. In April of last year, the rapper was arrested and hit with several charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. He'd already been on house arrest in Utah at the time, awaiting trial for a separate case. Last month, he was finally released. Following the release, he provided his supporters with an update via the official Never Broke Again Instagram page a few weeks later.

"We was kinda scared to drop but we loaded & ready to take back over gave yall a year to get it right yall ain't do nothing we back active," it read. "Get ready the tour, the album, and top says he coming back for wats his .... Labels saying the rap game is down. It's dead..rapper streams ain't like they use to be. We finna show y'all different!"

A few days after that, he announced his first-ever headlining tour.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

The "MASA (Make America Slime Again)" tour is scheduled to begin in Dallas, Texas on September 2 at American Airlines Center. YB will then go on to perform in cities like Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Houston, Los Angeles and more. The tour is currently expected to close with a show in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center in October.

Recently, YB decided to hop online to send a message to his supporters about the tour. He made it clear how important it is for them to show up. “If you don’t come to my tour don’t bump me no more," he declared, per No Jumper. From there, he also pointed out all he's been through on the legal front, encouraging his fans not to just "kick [him] to the curb."

Fortunately, it looks like fans can't wait to see YB in the flesh. "Savage but fair," one fan writes on X. "This tour gonna be generational," someone else claims.