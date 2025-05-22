NBA YoungBoy Delivers Some Heat With Melodic Single "Finest"

BY Alexander Cole 71 Views
NBA YoungBoy is out of prison and with his newfound freedom, you can expect a whole lot of music over the coming weeks and months.

NBA YoungBoy is someone who fans absolutely adore and ever since his stint in prison, there has been tremendous concern for his well-being. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Although it was a hard time for YoungBoy, he is now home and thriving.

Yesterday, YoungBoy actually found himself in the middle of a situation involving the likes of Kanye West and even Playboi Carti. However, that same night, YoungBoy found some time to drop his own music.

The artist dropped a new video single called "Finest" and if there was any way to describe this, we would say "classic YoungBoy." Overall, the track is melodic with YoungBoy spitting bars about all of the hardships he has faced as of late.

Moreover, the production here features a nice blend of pianos and guitars which complements his voice perfectly. YoungBoy is at his absolute best on songs like this and there is no denying that fans are in for a phenomenal project, once it drops.

YoungBoy is going on a headlining tour very soon, and that is going to be a cool experience for fans. The artist has never done one before, and now seems to be the perfect time to make it happen. We cannot wait to hear what else YoungBoy has in store for us.

NBA YoungBoy - "Finest"

Quotable Lyrics:

Might be my boy tryna get me
Stuck in prison, fuck this system
Snortin' ice inside my nose, 'til I noticed that I'm trippin'
I'm the one who got control
Bitch, I made me eight million whole time that I was down
I don't give a fuck about no money, might still catch me with a frown

