NBA YoungBoy purchased Yaya Mayweather a Lamborghini truck in celebration of her birthday, as shown in a video circulating on social media. The two have maintained a complex relationship history, having been on-and-off for a number of years at this point. They share a son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., who was born in 2020.

When The Jasmine Brand shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "Oh wow it’s a nice car it’s good they getting along for their child," one user wrote. Another was less confident in their relationship: "This woman is 24 karat crazy about this guy. He is sending mixed messages. Is he not married? Whatever she does to him in the future he deserves."

The video arrives after NBA YoungBoy finished his recent stint in prison. He had been arrested on fraud and gun charges relating to an alleged prescription drug scheme.

In other news, NBA YoungBoy recently announced his first-ever headlining tour. The 2025 MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again) will be kicking off in Dallas, Texas on September 2 at American Airlines Center. YoungBoy will be performing in Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Orlando, Miami and Atlanta, among others before wrapping up with a homecoming show in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on October 19.

For the 27-city tour, he'll be bringing along several guests including DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3. Tickets will be going on sale for the general public tomorrow, Thursday, May 22 at 10:00 AM, local time, according to Billboard.