NBA YoungBoy Shares Lead Single To Upcoming Compilation Project With "5 Night"

NBA YoungBoy's plan to drop once more before his release from prison is now in motion as "5 Night" is out now.

It's one of his more restrained performances in some time as he plays around with a more melodic delivery on the chorus. However, there are still moments where he gets into his recognizable yelpy pocket. The beat, provided by London on da Track, is a solemn one with haunting violin sections, swirling tones, and deep and resonant 808s. As per usual, the song is already trending on YouTube with over 300,000 views. As for when NBA YoungBoy is supposed to be free, reports have pointed to July 27. That is of course he stays out of trouble and everything else falls into place. At the time of writing, the 25-year-old is being housed a federal facility in Alabama.

Despite NBA YoungBoy's current situation, him and his team are eager to get music out to the masses. Today, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native is stopping by this weekend with "5 Night." It's a supposed leftover or leak and a part of larger endeavor that's coming next month. March 7, which is still four months from his hopeful release from prison, will be the date that More Leaks will arrive. It'll be a compilation project of sorts that will assumedly be a gargantuan collection of songs in that vein. On "5 Night," YB is focusing on topics we come to expect from him. Violence, guns, flashy items, and women.

