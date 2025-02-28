NBA YoungBoy Announces Plans To Drop A New Album Before Celebrating His Prison Release

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 439 Views
NBA YoungBoy New Album Prison Release Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Keyshia Kaoir, Gucci Mane, NBA Young Boy and Pierre 'Pee' Thomas attend Keyshia Kaoir's Birthday Celebration at Gold Room on January 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy will apparently bring many leaks to official platforms on this new album, which will be his last drop before his prison release.

NBA YoungBoy hasn't dropped a project since December 2024's I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders, and believe it or not, fans didn't know how fast he would follow up. That's because the notoriously prolific Baton Rouge rapper has been facing a lot of legal trouble as of late. But fans are finally getting their follow-up. His company's Instagram page announced a new album called More Leaks set for release on March 7, dropping the "5 Night" single today (Friday, February 28) to get die-hard ready. From what it sounds like, this YB effort will focus on older tracks that made their way online as unofficial leaks.

"last project before TOP is back," the team captioned their announcement post, referring to NBA YoungBoy's current status behind bars in prison. The latest update that we got on his situation is a transfer to an Alabama federal prison. However, that's not fully confirmed footage, so if you take a look at what went down, take it with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, this More Leaks release will surely energize the Never Broke Again base.

When Will NBA YoungBoy Be Released From Prison?

For those unaware, NBA YoungBoy is serving a fraud and gun sentence of 23 months and 60 months of probation. However, reports suggest that he will be free soon, as authorities will reportedly release him from prison on July 27 of this year if everything goes according to plan and schedule. As the hip-hop community sadly knows all too well, these sentences and release conditions can be very tricky and flimsy, so we'll see how this actually pans out later in the year. For now, though, it seems like More Leaks will preview a blessed and celebratory time for YoungBoy.

What's more is that NBA YoungBoy already has more musical opportunities when he gets out. LiAngelo Ball, for example – whom you might know as G3 or GELO – found a lot of success through his viral 2000s rap hit "Tweaker" this year, and he's got a YB collab in his sights for one of his next moves. We'll see if they actually connect in the booth following the future prison release. Hopefully, the road ahead is much more smooth for YB.

