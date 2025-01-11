NBA YoungBoy’s New Prison Release Date Is Sooner Than Expected

Things are looking up for NBA YoungBoy.

NBA YoungBoy has dealt with no shortage of legal issues over the years. Back in April, he was arrested at his Utah home on a whopping 63 charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he had already been on house arrest for two years awaiting trial for a federal gun charge. In August, he was hit with yet another gun charge, which stemmed from his arrest earlier that year.

In November, YB pleaded guilty to 10 counts in connection to the alleged fraud case and pleaded no contest to the remaining 36 charges. He was ordered to pay $25K in fees, avoiding additional time behind bars since he was already serving time for a separate case. Last month, he was handed a sentence for his federal gun charges. According to DJ Akademiks, he was sentenced to 23 months in prison and 60 months on probation. Now, however, it looks like the rapper could be coming home sooner than expected.

NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Gets Out On July 27, 2025

Per a new tweet by Complex Music, NBA YoungBoy will be released from prison on July 27, 2025. Unsurprisingly, fans on X are voicing their excitement about the announcement. "Good news," one writes. "Let’s hope this is the last time he gets locked up," another writes. Others are celebrating the fact that he'll finally be able to reunite with his family members. The rapper has 12 children, one of which he shares with Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya.