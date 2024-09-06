NBA YoungBoy’s 12th Child Revealed As Alleged Baby Mama Speaks Out

Another kid in YB's family.

NBA YoungBoy may be going through some tough legal binds right now, but he must now add some gossip to that equation. Moreover, news broke on Thursday (September 5) that he apparently welcomed his 12th child with a ninth baby mama, who is a woman named Hailey that seems to have confirmed this on social media. Reportedly, the Baton Rouge rapper's new child is a daughter named Kiori who apparently came into this world last year.

"loud & wrong but carry on .." YoungBoy's alleged baby mama Hailey tweeted on Thursday. "def not looking for sympathy. that post was made last year when I was going through ppd & I wasn’t alone. I felt alone b/c of how sick I was during my pregnancy. throwing up everyday was just hard/draining tf. have a good day but stop coming for my character." "and be f***ing fr leaking my own daughter ?" she added in another tweet. "FOR WHAT ? what would I f***ing gain from that ? if that was the case I would’ve just posted a picture of him holding her / or better yet when she was first born .. like I haven’t known this man for years that’s CRAZYY WORK !!"

NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Welcomes 12th Child: Alleged Baby Mama Speaks Out

As you can see in the posts above, it seems like Hailey is no longer involved with YoungBoy. She apparently was not the one to reveal this information. Furthermore, this whole situation is still a bit murky and without any official confirmation, so take these reports with a grain of salt. YB hasn't addressed this 12th child at press time, and we doubt that he will considering his current legal troubles. But maybe at some point in the future, he and Hailey will meet up again and he can meet his child. That is, if all the details around this story are true.