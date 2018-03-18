child birth
- TVErica Mena Addresses False Narratives Surrounding Her & Safaree SamuelsErica Mena unloads a series of tweets in which she shuts down "false narratives" and discusses postpartum life.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBobby Shmurda Compares Receiving New Chain To Having A Newborn ChildBobby Shmurda said he knows how women feel after giving birth when he got a new chain, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- GramKehlani Breast-Feeds Newborn Baby In Photo From Home BirthKehlani shows off her "greatest flex of the decade."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAmber Rose & A.E. Welcome Baby Boy Slash ElectricAmber Rose and Alexander Edwards take inspiration from Guns & Roses, apparently. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Baby Poses With His Lil Baby In Givenchy & BalenciagaDaddy duties with Lil Baby.By Aida C.
- MusicPapoose Gives Update On Remy Ma’s Tough Labor: “Keep Us In Your Prayers”Remy Ma is currently going through labor right now. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFetty Wap Welcomes Second Child In 2 MonthsFetty Wap is on daddy duty for the foreseeable future, several times over.By Devin Ch