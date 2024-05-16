Brian McKnight Fans Livid After Finding Out He Wasn't There For The Birth Of His Oldest Sons

Brian McKnight and his family have been going through some very public drama over the last year or so. Overall, it appears as though McKnight and his older children are not on good terms. In fact, he recently came out and made some shocking comments. These remarks saw the singer refer to his biological kids as "evil." One of his eldest sons, Niko, has been livid about these comments and has made sure to let that be known on social media. McKnight's ex has also been outspoken about the comments and just how mean-spirited they are.

Recently, in a Mother's Day post dedicated to McKnight's new partner, he let some information slip through the cracks. It was in this message that he revealed that his most recent child was the first time he was actually present for their birth. For many, this was a truly shocking revelation, including Niko, who took to social media and explained that he never knew his dad wasn't there when he was born.

Niko McKnight Makes Revelation About Brian McKnight

In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, fans did not take kindly to what they were hearing. They felt that McKnight has gone too far against his family, and that his actions are not acceptable. "The way some mothers protect their children from the truth to protect their hearts is truly remarkable," one person wrote. "You would think I knew him personally the way I hate him," said another. Needless to say, these last few months have been terrible PR for McKnight who now has public opinion against him.

