Brian McKnight Hit With Harsh Reality As Critics Inundate His Latest Show Announcement

Brian McKnight has been in the news quite a bit as of late, and it has mostly been for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, fans have been disgusted with him over some recent family issues. It has been stated that McKnight barely acknowledges his older children. In fact, he recently referred to them as "evil," which set off some harsh reactions toward the singer. Moreover, his children have spoken out on social media, and they have noted just how disappointing their father's behavior has been.

Recently, Brian McKnight revealed on Facebook that he would be performing at the Warner Theatre on July 18th. Unfortunately for McKnight, the comments section on the post were anything but complimentary or encouraging. Instead, fans decided to come through with some of their funniest jokes. Based on the reception here, it remains clear that his fanbase is very much aware of his familial issues. Furthermore, they are not taking his side, and they are only going to engage with him once he makes amends for any wrongdoing.

Brian McKnight Fans Take A Stand

"I think Im walking my refrigerator that night," one person wrote. "I'm going to my GED reunion," said another. You have to admit, the creativity of the internet is pretty unmatched. Fans do not pull any punches when they are upset with their favorite artists. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what McKnight does. It seems crystal clear that his actions have supporters second-guessing their fandom. Only time will tell if he changes course.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these comments will be reflective of the attendance at this upcoming show? Are fans doing too much in his comments sections right now?

