Brian McKnight Hit With Harsh Reality As Critics Inundate His Latest Show Announcement

BYAlexander Cole350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Brian McKnight attends AARP's 16th annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Brian McKnight's family issues are spilling over into his music career.

Brian McKnight has been in the news quite a bit as of late, and it has mostly been for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, fans have been disgusted with him over some recent family issues. It has been stated that McKnight barely acknowledges his older children. In fact, he recently referred to them as "evil," which set off some harsh reactions toward the singer. Moreover, his children have spoken out on social media, and they have noted just how disappointing their father's behavior has been.

Recently, Brian McKnight revealed on Facebook that he would be performing at the Warner Theatre on July 18th. Unfortunately for McKnight, the comments section on the post were anything but complimentary or encouraging. Instead, fans decided to come through with some of their funniest jokes. Based on the reception here, it remains clear that his fanbase is very much aware of his familial issues. Furthermore, they are not taking his side, and they are only going to engage with him once he makes amends for any wrongdoing.

Read More: Brian McKnight's Son Niko Warns Tyrese To Stay Out Of His Family Drama

Brian McKnight Fans Take A Stand

"I think Im walking my refrigerator that night," one person wrote. "I'm going to my GED reunion," said another. You have to admit, the creativity of the internet is pretty unmatched. Fans do not pull any punches when they are upset with their favorite artists. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what McKnight does. It seems crystal clear that his actions have supporters second-guessing their fandom. Only time will tell if he changes course.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these comments will be reflective of the attendance at this upcoming show? Are fans doing too much in his comments sections right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Brian McKnight Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrity Fight Night XXV - ShowMusicBrian McKnight Fans Livid After Finding Out He Wasn't There For The Birth Of His Oldest Sons4.6K
Souls To The Polls Drive-In Rally For Rev. Raphael Warnock With CommonMusicBrian McKnight’s Son Niko Makes Disturbing Allegations Against Him After Being Called “Evil”17.9K
An Evening Of R&amp;B With Brian McKnightMusicBrian McKnight's Concert Gets Canceled After He Called His Biological Children "Evil"11.6K
An Evening Of R&amp;B With Brian McKnightMusicBrian McKnight Changes Name To Match Youngest Son's, Older Son Responds8.7K