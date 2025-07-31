Drake Reveals Adonis Was Conceived In Amsterdam

Drake and his son Adonis have quite the strong bond, with them even having a collab in the For All The Dogs cut "Daylight." It's one of many ways in which the former celebrates the latter, and the latest way emerged at an Amsterdam concert.

For those unaware, Drake's on tour right now alongside his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U partner PARTYNEXTDOOR, and they stopped in Amsterdam on Wednesday night (July 30). Per Complex, at one point of the concert at the Ziggo Dome, the 6ix God revealed the special link he has to the city.

"I was saying backstage, like, this is the place. A very special place in my heart, because this is where my son was conceived," the OVO mogul remarked. He shares Adonis with French visual artist Sophie Brussaux.

"It's a big show for me, you know?" the Toronto superstar continued. "I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn't an Amsterdam. So shout out to y'all. [...] I brought the whole clip [the whole f***ing catalogue], I came here to turn all the way up tonight, I brought every song I got. Aye, I'm standing on this stage as long as you need me, so you feel fulfilled. That's what I'm doing tonight." He hadn't performed in Amsterdam in over five years.

Drake Iceman

Elsewhere at this concert, Drake had more to get off his chest. He briefly addressed his personal life, values, attitude, and behavior, which might be a reflection on the Kendrick Lamar battle.