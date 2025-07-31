Drake Reveals Adonis Was Conceived In Amsterdam

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 689 Views
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 27: Rapper Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drake recently visited the city as part of his tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and he had a lot to get off his chest.

Drake and his son Adonis have quite the strong bond, with them even having a collab in the For All The Dogs cut "Daylight." It's one of many ways in which the former celebrates the latter, and the latest way emerged at an Amsterdam concert.

For those unaware, Drake's on tour right now alongside his $ome $exy $ongs 4 U partner PARTYNEXTDOOR, and they stopped in Amsterdam on Wednesday night (July 30). Per Complex, at one point of the concert at the Ziggo Dome, the 6ix God revealed the special link he has to the city.

"I was saying backstage, like, this is the place. A very special place in my heart, because this is where my son was conceived," the OVO mogul remarked. He shares Adonis with French visual artist Sophie Brussaux.

"It's a big show for me, you know?" the Toronto superstar continued. "I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn't an Amsterdam. So shout out to y'all. [...] I brought the whole clip [the whole f***ing catalogue], I came here to turn all the way up tonight, I brought every song I got. Aye, I'm standing on this stage as long as you need me, so you feel fulfilled. That's what I'm doing tonight." He hadn't performed in Amsterdam in over five years.

Read More: Drake Will Reflect On "Degrassi" Days In Documentary At Forthcoming Toronto International Film Festival

Drake Iceman

Elsewhere at this concert, Drake had more to get off his chest. He briefly addressed his personal life, values, attitude, and behavior, which might be a reflection on the Kendrick Lamar battle.

"I didn’t get here by being a piece of s**t," the "Which One" hitmaker remarked onstage. "I didn’t get here by being a snake, I didn’t get here by being a d**khead.,I got here by being good to people. Being nice to people, and my karma is straight. That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025, trust me. And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. [...] I appreciate you so much. I’m working on this album for y’all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about." A lot to talk about, indeed...

Read More: Fans Theorize Drake Was Dissing Kendrick Lamar With Pinocchio Reference On "Iceman" Stream

