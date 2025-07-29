Recently, Drake graced the stage in Manchester, and had an awkward interaction with one overzealous fan. In a clip shared by Kurrco, he's seen walking up a staircase through the crowd when a woman walks in front of him. He appeared startled, and after his security moved her out of the way, admitted why this was the case.

“I thought we knew each other for a second…I thought that was my ex," the Toronto rapper said. It's unclear which of his exes he mistook the fan for. Based on his reaction, however, the fling may not have ended on the best note.

Social media users are weighing in on the clip on X, noting how frightened he looked. "Damn he is really scared of his ex he wanted to get out of there as soon as possible," one user writes. "You could see the fear in his eyes lol," someone else claims.

Others joke that fans should expect to hear about the ex in question on Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. So far, he's given listeners a taste of what's to come with two singles, "Which One?" featuring Central Cee and "What Did I Miss?" In the latter, he reflects on the fallout of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him when he needed their support the most.

"Last time I looked to my right / You n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love / Hang around p*****s who try me?," he raps. The song quickly became a success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just behind Alex Warren's "Ordinary." This marked his 81st song in the top ten.