Drake Looks Terrified As He Mistakes Fan For His Ex In Manchester

BY Caroline Fisher
Drake Terrified Fan Ex Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake recently mistook a fan for one of his exes, and social media users suspect that the fling didn't end well.

Recently, Drake graced the stage in Manchester, and had an awkward interaction with one overzealous fan. In a clip shared by Kurrco, he's seen walking up a staircase through the crowd when a woman walks in front of him. He appeared startled, and after his security moved her out of the way, admitted why this was the case.

“I thought we knew each other for a second…I thought that was my ex," the Toronto rapper said. It's unclear which of his exes he mistook the fan for. Based on his reaction, however, the fling may not have ended on the best note.

Social media users are weighing in on the clip on X, noting how frightened he looked. "Damn he is really scared of his ex he wanted to get out of there as soon as possible," one user writes. "You could see the fear in his eyes lol," someone else claims.

Read More: Drake Finally Cancels His Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates After Months Without Updates

Drake ICEMAN Release Date

Others joke that fans should expect to hear about the ex in question on Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date yet, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. So far, he's given listeners a taste of what's to come with two singles, "Which One?" featuring Central Cee and "What Did I Miss?" In the latter, he reflects on the fallout of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him when he needed their support the most.

"Last time I looked to my right / You n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love / Hang around p*****s who try me?," he raps. The song quickly became a success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just behind Alex Warren's "Ordinary." This marked his 81st song in the top ten.

During a livestream last week, Drake also previewed an unreleased track that will appear on the album, only building more anticipation for the full release.

Read More: Drake & Central Cee's "Which One" Heads For High-Ranking Debut On The Billboard Hot 100

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
