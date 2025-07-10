Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” Targets Strong Billboard Hot 100 Debut

Recently, Drake stirred things up by unleashing his new single, "What Did I Miss?" The track is expected to appear on his upcoming ninth studio album Iceman, which does not yet have an official release date. In it, the Toronto MC spits about the fallout from his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar, and calls out those who switched up on him amid the beef.

"Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me," he raps. "How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?" So far, the song has been a major success. It quickly rose to the top of both Apple Music and Spotify charts after its release. Per Talk Of The Charts on X, it's also headed for a top 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake's latest single is performing well commercially, but unsurprisingly, not everyone is feeling it. While some are praising him, others continue to look for reasons to clown him. Charlamagne Tha God shared his thoughts on it on The Breakfast Club earlier this week, for example. He revealed that he finds the accompanying music video corny.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

"It's a cool record, I mean Drake can rap, Drake can make music we know that. But y'all don't think it's extremely corny for him to be in a video surrounded by guns?" he asked. "Why is he in the video surrounded by guns? What is the point?"

"This record would make a lot of sense if Drake hadn't said nothing for the last year and a half," Charlamagne added. "If he hadn't said a word, no lawsuits, no nothing ... That would make more sense, but you're in the video surrounded by a bunch of choppers?"

As for the rest of Drake's new album, he previewed various unreleased tracks during a livestream over the weekend. According to him, his supporters can expect to hear it in full sometime "soon."