Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Drake debuted his new single "What Did I Miss?," reflecting on the fallout of his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Over the weekend, Drake debuted his new single, "What Did I Miss?" It was quick to make waves, as in it, the Toronto rapper reflects on his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar. He calls out those who turned their backs on him amid the viral battle, references Kendrick's "Pop Out," and more.

“Last time I looked to my right, you n****s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around p****es who try me?” he rhymes. So far, the song has earned mixed reactions from listeners. While some think he delivered, others rushed to clown him.

This includes Charlamagne Tha God, who reacted to the song and accompanying music video on The Breakfast Club recently. He took issue with Drizzy being surrounded by guns in the video, arguing that it's corny.

"It's a cool record, I mean Drake can rap, Drake can make music we know that. But y'all don't think it's extremely corny for him to be in a video surrounded by guns?" he began, as captured by Joe Budden Clips on X. "Why is he in the video surrounded by guns? What is the point?"

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

"This record would make a lot of sense if Drake hadn't said nothing for the last year and a half," Charlamagne continued. "If he hadn't said a word, no lawsuits, no nothing ... That would make more sense, but you're in the video surrounded by a bunch of choppers?"

Charlamagne Tha God may not be the biggest fan of the song, but it's been a commercial success so far. Following its release, it shot to the top of both Spotify and Apple Music charts. It's expected to appear on Drake's upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

At the time of writing, the project does not yet have an official release date. The Grammy-winner previewed more unreleased tracks from it during his livestream over the weekend, however, revealing that listeners can expect to hear it in full sometime "soon."

