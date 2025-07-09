When you listen to Drake's music, you will notice that he tends to play into the idea that he doesn't have any real friends. Overall, his new song "What Did I Miss?" is a perfect example of that. Throughout the song, he opined about how the people around him left him for dead during the Kendrick Lamar beef. LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan being the best examples.

However, Drizzy does, in fact, still have some loyal friends out there. One such person is his business partner, Adin Ross. The streamer is embedded with Kick and Stake, two platforms that are paying Drake a whole lot of money.

Whatever the case may be, when Adin Ross calls, Drake picks up the phone. They have done streams together, and Drizzy doesn't mind promoting Ross when the opportunity presents itself.

Having said that, the Adin Ross orbit contains numerous Drake fans. One of those fans is none other than infamous internet personality, Charleston White. Ross had White on a stream recently, and used the opportunity to get Drizzy on a FaceTime call with the controversial creator.

In the clip below, you can see the unlikely pair chopping it up, with White delivering some compliments along the way. Some of these compliments are NSFW, so we will let you watch for yourself.

When is Drake's Iceman Coming Out?

All of this comes in the midst of the Canadian Megastar's rollout for the new album Iceman, which is set to be released later this year, at least we think. His first livestream for the album turned out to be a success, and fans are most certainly intrigued with whatever is coming next.

The concept behind the album is a unique one, and for some, this could be the comeback album Drake needs. While $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U was a valient R&B effort, this new project could be his official rap return to form.

Only time will tell whether or not the artist lives up to the expectations.