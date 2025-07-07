Drake's Is Lapping The Field In Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Drake has had over 80 of his most popular songs land inside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart over the years.

Drake appears to have no equal when it comes to hip-hop artists and their total number of top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the release of his latest single, "What Did I Miss?," a graphic has been circulating on social media showing just how much more successful he's been in that regard over his peers. He has a total of 82 songs that have made their way into the top 10 on the chart. Some of the most popular include "God's Plan," "One Dance," "Work," "Hotline Bling," and "In My Feelings."

When DJ Akademiks shared the ranking on Instagram, fans of the Toronto rapper celebrated his success in the comments section. "Drake just makes great music we ain’t gotta hate it is what it is," one user wrote. Another added: "Drake just makes universally good songs…play in the club, car, home, cookout, quince…anywhere."

After Drake's 82, the top five is rounded out by Lil Wayne with 27, Nicki Minaj with 24, Eminem with 24, and Kendrick Lamar with 23. Jay-Z, Kanye West, Ludacris, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage finish the top 10.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

As for his newest single, "What Did I Miss?," the song sees Drake reflecting on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar and the number of former friends he lost as a result. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines.' / It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones / And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone / Y'all been on that type of timing for too long," he raps on the track.

It arrives as Drake continues to prepare for the release of his next studio album, which will be his first solo effort since the beef. He previously released Some Sexy Songs 4 U as a collaborative effort with PartyNextDoor in February. Drake first confirmed he's at work on a new project while streaming with Adin Ross on Kick back in April. “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap," he said at the time, as caught by Rolling Stone.

