Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This weekend will be the first time in Wireless Festival's history that one artist headlines all three days, and Drake is doing the honors.

This weekend is the 20th anniversary of Wireless Festival, and today, the full lineup was finally released. Drake is scheduled to headline all three days of the fest, which will be held at Finsbury Park in London, UK.

On Friday, other high-profile acts like PartyNextDoor, Summer Walker, Leon Thomas, KWN, Roy Woods, and more will also take the stage. On Saturday, Boy Better Know, BigXthaPlug, Lancey Foux, Nemzzz, and SahBabii will perform, among others. Finally, artists like Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Spice, Masicka, and more will perform on Sunday.

A final release of tickets will be available today at 7 p.m. BST. So far, the lineup has earned mixed reactions from potential attendees. While some are impressed, many are underwhelmed, and claim they expected better from a 20th anniversary lineup.

"This ain’t giving 20th anniversary btw," one Instagram user writes. "You cannot be fr," another claims. "Best line up I’ve ever seen tbh," someone else says. Another commenter declares, "Sunday about to be a vibe 🔥🔥."

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

This will be the first time in the festival's history that one artist headlines all three days. Drake has already touched down in London ahead of the event, telling his supporters on his Instagram Story that "the boy's home." Per the fest, fans can expect three entirely different setlists from the Toronto rapper. He's already performed at the fest multiple times, gracing the stage in 2012, 2015, and 2021.

The festival will mark the start of his tour in the UK and Europe, which is expected to conclude in September.

Drake's three headlining performances will also follow the release of his new song, "What Did I Miss?" The track made waves online over the weekend, as in it, he reflects on the fallout of his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar. It arrived ahead of the release of his ninth studio album ICEMAN, which he says is "coming soon."

