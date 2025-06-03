Drake Announces First UK & EU Tour In Six Years

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so whenever he announces a new tour, fans pay attention. The last time Drizzy was on tour, he was alongside J. Cole in what turned out to be a tumultuous time for him.

Overall, fans were begging him to diss Kendrick Lamar, who had just taken shots at him on "Like That." Subsequently, once Drake got home from the tour, we got "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." Of course, things did not go his way in the end as Kendrick dropped "Euphoria," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us."

It has been over a year since the beef and the 6ix God's priorities have changed quite a bit. Months ago, he dropped an album with PartyNextDoor called $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U which has proven to be a hit with his hie hard fans.

Those fans are now being rewarded with Drake's first UK and EU tour in six years. The announcement was made just a couple of hours ago, and fans are ecstatic.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Tour

Tickets for the tour are going on sale this Friday. Furthermore, the full dates can be found over on the Drake Related website. The UK portion of the tour will begin in Birmingham on July 20th. In total, there are four UK dates, two in Birmingham, and two in Manchester.

Additionally, the EU portion of the tour will begin on July 30th in the Netherlands. Drake and PartyNextDoor will be visiting Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France. The final tour date is on September 23rd in Hamburg, Germany.