Drake Announces First UK & EU Tour In Six Years

BY Alexander Cole 580 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake and PartyNextDoor are fresh off the success of "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," and now, they are going to tour Europe.

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, so whenever he announces a new tour, fans pay attention. The last time Drizzy was on tour, he was alongside J. Cole in what turned out to be a tumultuous time for him.

Overall, fans were begging him to diss Kendrick Lamar, who had just taken shots at him on "Like That." Subsequently, once Drake got home from the tour, we got "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." Of course, things did not go his way in the end as Kendrick dropped "Euphoria," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us."

It has been over a year since the beef and the 6ix God's priorities have changed quite a bit. Months ago, he dropped an album with PartyNextDoor called $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U which has proven to be a hit with his hie hard fans.

Those fans are now being rewarded with Drake's first UK and EU tour in six years. The announcement was made just a couple of hours ago, and fans are ecstatic.

Read More: LeBron James Is Already Quoting Kendrick Lamar's Upcoming Clipse Feature

Drake & PartyNextDoor Tour

Tickets for the tour are going on sale this Friday. Furthermore, the full dates can be found over on the Drake Related website. The UK portion of the tour will begin in Birmingham on July 20th. In total, there are four UK dates, two in Birmingham, and two in Manchester.

Additionally, the EU portion of the tour will begin on July 30th in the Netherlands. Drake and PartyNextDoor will be visiting Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France. The final tour date is on September 23rd in Hamburg, Germany.

This is going to be a huge moment for the artist, who is supposedly working on a brand-new solo album. Furthermore, this is a great opportunity for European fans to go see the artist, especially if they haven't gotten the chance to in years.

Read More: Drake Takes His Sports Gambling To The Next Level With $750k Bet On Cricket

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images News Drake's "Boy Meets World" Tour Hits Europe In January 20.3K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dethrone Drake As "Luther" Ascends To No. 1 On Apple Music 3.3K