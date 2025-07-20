Drake Gives Fans A Tour Of His Renovated "Air Drake" Jet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 823 Views
Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake wears headphones to conduct an in-game media interview while watching the Toronto Raptors host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake will begin his "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR tonight in Birmingham before moving through the UK and Europe this summer.

Drake is getting ready to drop his new album ICEMAN soon, but this busy period is still letting him enjoy a lot of luxury. It looks like he recently made some renovations to his massive and impressive $185 million "Air Drake" jet, which is a modified Boeing 767. Via Instagram, Drizzy offered fans a tour of the huge flex.

"When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar," he said in the video. "It's, like, probably one of the craziest moments of my life. I actually didn't believe it until AJ told me, 'I'ma get you the biggest jet in the game, out of anybody. It would be you and the President, that's it.'"

Then, the "Look Alive" MC showed off his private room, the main lounge, the Stake gambling center, and three bedrooms. It looks a little more luxurious and cozy than previous recordings of the jet, so it seems like the renovations definitely paid off.

Considering the OVO mogul's deep pockets and continuous commercial dominance, this should come as no surprise. For whatever he's got planned down the road, he'll be flying a lot more comfortably.

Drake Tour

Speaking of which, Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U tour in the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR kicks off later tonight (Sunday, July 20). It begins with Birmingham and Manchester shows before moving onto the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France up through late September.

Fans are very excited for these live shows, especially with ICEMAN building a lot of anticipation for (hopefully) a 2025 release. The Toronto duo gave fans what they love most on their collab album this past February, and we'll see what they bring to a stage.

Elsewhere, Drake's Wireless Festival takeover in London means the UK in particular is very ready for more. While the "Anita Max Win" trek saw some unexpected cancelations earlier this year, hopefully this makes up for lost time. In any case, Air Drake is going to make their lives a lot easier. We'll see what else is on the travel itinerary in this new ICEMAN era.

