Drake Gives Fans A Tour Of His Renovated "Air Drake" Jet

Drake is getting ready to drop his new album ICEMAN soon, but this busy period is still letting him enjoy a lot of luxury. It looks like he recently made some renovations to his massive and impressive $185 million "Air Drake" jet, which is a modified Boeing 767. Via Instagram, Drizzy offered fans a tour of the huge flex.

"When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar," he said in the video. "It's, like, probably one of the craziest moments of my life. I actually didn't believe it until AJ told me, 'I'ma get you the biggest jet in the game, out of anybody. It would be you and the President, that's it.'"

Then, the "Look Alive" MC showed off his private room, the main lounge, the Stake gambling center, and three bedrooms. It looks a little more luxurious and cozy than previous recordings of the jet, so it seems like the renovations definitely paid off.

Considering the OVO mogul's deep pockets and continuous commercial dominance, this should come as no surprise. For whatever he's got planned down the road, he'll be flying a lot more comfortably.

Drake Tour

Speaking of which, Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U tour in the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR kicks off later tonight (Sunday, July 20). It begins with Birmingham and Manchester shows before moving onto the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and France up through late September.

Fans are very excited for these live shows, especially with ICEMAN building a lot of anticipation for (hopefully) a 2025 release. The Toronto duo gave fans what they love most on their collab album this past February, and we'll see what they bring to a stage.