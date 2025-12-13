Drake Proves He's A Real "ICEMAN" By Showing Off His Hockey Skills

Even when Drake isn't dropping new solo music, he still keeps fans consistently updated on his moves via social media, amping up excitement for his next album ICEMAN. We haven't gotten a new single or loosie from this era in a few months. But he's definitely fleshing out the character with some IRL practice time.

On Saturday (December 13), Drizzy took to Instagram to post a video of him playing hockey, sliding on the ice as naturally as he slides on beats. According to the fans, anyway. Plenty of haters piled up online, but he tosses those to the side like a puck.

Jokes aside, it wouldn't be Drake's first unconventional teaser for new music. After all, his livestreams for ICEMAN led to one of the most interesting yet divisive rollouts across his discography. Many fans love the live, raw, ambitious approach, whereas others think it's biting off more than it can chew.

At the end of the day, only the body of work itself will really let fans know how it will stand among other LPs. But seeing more lean-ins to the "Iceman" character is a promising sign.

Drake's New Song

"I don't have anything positive to say about that song," he shared on his podcast. "So I'm going to reserve thought. But I do think it was important for Drake to be featured on this project. And I think in sequencing, if you just letting it rock, then maybe you won't be mad at it. The beat, it fits. It's not my particular favorite on there. I thought that Drake probably... It's time for the heat, man. Enough of this. I just knew that Drake on 21 Savage's album meant more than this. 21 dropping after their album together, I expected 21 to be on some s**t. Which he was, to me. I just think that two of them together means more than what they did here.

"They could've took that moment... Not to compare it, 'cause I hate to compare it," Budden continued. "But the moment that Drake made with J. Cole, 'First Person Shooter'? The moment that Kendrick [Lamar] made on 'Like That,' on somebody else's s**t? Like, you can make a moment on somebody else's s**t. Missed opportunity to me."