21 Savage Urged Drake To Avoid Kendrick Lamar Battle

21 Savage just dropped his new album What Happened To The Streets?, and he has a lot to comment on. The Atlanta hitmaker sat down on the Perspektives With Bank program to address many interesting topics, such as his friend Drake, Drizzy's battle with Kendrick Lamar, and how Savage advised his Her Loss collaborator to not engage in a feud that many fans already planted their flags over.

"They want to tear the top n***as down," he posited. "So how can you win a battle when n***as want you to lose it? Even if you win, you lose! No matter what. Even if Kendrick never responded, man. If Drake just dropped songs, and Kendrick never responded, he still don't win. 'Cause his position didn't change. He was already the top n***a."

Then, Bank slightly pushed back. After all, Kendrick did perform "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl this year.

"I guess," 21 expressed, giving K.Dot his flowers for being a great artist for many years. "To hear a n***a diss you at the Super Bowl? [...] Drake couldn't get that from him. That's what my point was. He would've just been looking like he tearing a good n***a that minds their business down. This s**t rigged, man. Even if Drake won, he would've still been the bad guy for winning. It would've still been like, 'Man, f**k that.' 'Cause Kendrick one of them rapper rappers. He knows how to say different s**t, writing s**t. J. Cole like that. They could consider them MCs. An MC really can't lose. But Drake an MC for real, but he make hits too. So it's different. Meek an MC, but he wasn't them type MCs, bro."

21 Savage & Drake – "Mr. Recoup"

"I told that n***a not to even do all that s**t anyway," 21 Savage revealed concerning Kendrick Lamar and Drake's battle, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "I told that n***a, 'Leave that s**t alone.' But he felt like he was being challenged lyrically, so he wanted to respond."

We will see if 21 Savage says anything else about this. Perhaps Kendrick or the 6ix God could chime in, too...