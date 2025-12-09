Kendrick Lamar's Lyrics About Drake Are Aging Like Fine Wine Amid Top5 Beef

Many fans on social media have been resurfacing some of Kendrick Lamar's lyrics about Drake and his team amid the Toronto rapper's falling out with Top5. Over the weekend, Top5 praised Lamar's "Not Like Us" after taking issue with Drake promoting Pressa's new album on his Instagram Story. In the time since, he has continued trolling his longtime ally while defending Lamar.

On the diss track, "6:16 in LA," Lamar raps: "Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me? / Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person / Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it."

When one user posted the lines on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared alternate theories as to why Top5 is going after Drake. "He's simply hurt. He was team Drake when he could profit off of that proximity to drake. Now that Drake doesn't need the fake love he's cut off everyone who isn't really loyal or beneficial to the boy," one user wrote. Another added: "Is it just me or is top5 just out here realizing he can just hate on drake to get people talking about him?"

Why Are Top5 & Drake Beefing?

Top5 elaborated on his reason for feuding with Drake during an interview with DJ Akademiks. "Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," Top5 said. He then clarified that Drake is aware of their beef, adding: "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute." He also revealed that he reached out to Drake about the situation before going public. "When I said this guy's my opp, he wrote... 'I'm trying to make Toronto look good.' I said, 'I'm gonna make L.A. look good tonight,'" he said.

On Monday, Top5 burried the hatchet with Hitta J3 and said of Drake in his DMs: "Man that nail polish guy a weirdo frfr." Further speaking with Trap Lore Ross, Top5 trolled Drake for his defamation lawsuit against UMG, saying: "You don't sue after you lose a rap beef." Drake has yet to speak out on the situation.