Press Machine II - Album by Pressa

Canadian rapper Pressa has come through with his new project "Press Machine II," and it comes complete with 14 new tracks.

Pressa is a Canadian artist who is fully established in the scene. He has made some hits, paid his dues, and has proven to be a star in his own right. On Friday, he dropped off a new project called Press Machine II. This is a 14-track album, which contains features from Hunxho, Bay Swag, and more. Pressa fans have been eager for this new album, and it certainly does not disappoint. Although the artist has proven to be a polarizing figure at times, he continues to level up, which is definitely admirable.

