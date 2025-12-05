Press Machine II - Album by Pressa

Pressa is a Canadian artist who is fully established in the scene. He has made some hits, paid his dues, and has proven to be a star in his own right. On Friday, he dropped off a new project called Press Machine II. This is a 14-track album, which contains features from Hunxho, Bay Swag, and more. Pressa fans have been eager for this new album, and it certainly does not disappoint. Although the artist has proven to be a polarizing figure at times, he continues to level up, which is definitely admirable.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Press Machine II
- Machine Gun
- Jummah
- Therapy
- Prayed 4 This ft. Quintana Mills
- Product Launching
- Tough Decisions
- 5K for the Draco
- Passport
- Plenty Choppers ft. Bay Swag
- Money Machine
- Pretty Little Eyes
- Me & You
- Nasty ft. Hunxho
- Hollows ft. Bundog