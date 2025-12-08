Top5 Buries The Hatches With Hitta J3 And Calls Drake A Nail Polish Wearing Weirdo

The move comes after Top5 posted a picture of Kendrick Lamar and praised his song, "Not Like Us," over the weekend.

Top5 has made amends with Hitta J3 amid his falling out with Drake. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hitta posted a screenshot of direct messages between himself and the Toronto rapper. In the messages, Top5 refers to Hitta J3 as his "dawg" and remarks, "Man that nail polish guy a weirdo frfr," while seemingly referring to Drake. Hitta has been closely aligned with Kendrick Lamar for years and even appeared on his 2024 album, GNX.

The post comes after Top5 shocked fans over the weekend by posting a picture of Lamar and praising his iconic diss track, "Not Like Us." He has been a loyal ally of Drake's throughout his feud with Lamar over the last year.

Why Are Drake & Top5 Beefing?

Top5 ended up explaining why he took aim at Drake while speaking with DJ Akademiks afterward. He revealed that he is upset with him for praising Pressa's new album, Press Machine II, on his Instagram Story, following its release on Friday. Top5 and Pressa are currently at odds.

"Tell me that's not crazy. He goes and posts my opp's music," Top5 said during the interview. He added that Drake definitely knows they're still beefing as well. "Pressa was supposed to perform at Wireless, and I told Drake if he lets this guy perform, it's a problem. So, Drake pulled him out last minute," he explained.

Despite feuding, Top5 still defended Drake from the pedophile allegations on "Not Like Us." "He's not a rapist," he said. As for his favorite line from the song, he added: "You know that part where he says 'Chubbs' with the 'hand-me-downs?' That's facts."

Additionally, Top5 revealed that he tried to reach out to Drake directly before airing out his issues online. "When I said this guy's my opp, he wrote... 'I'm trying to make Toronto look good.' I said, 'I'm gonna make L.A. look good tonight,'" he said. Drake has yet to comment on the situation publicly.

