Drake Affiliate Top5 Cryptically Hints At Attending Kendrick Lamar's Toronto Concert

Top5 had a cryptic response to Kendrick Lamar performing in Toronto.

Top5 hinted at attending Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour stop in Toronto, Canada in a cryptic post on Instagram, earlier this week. He shared a screenshot of himself checking out the tickets that are still available while tagging Drake's alternate Instagram page, "plottttwistttttt." The show will be on Friday, June 13th at the Rogers Center. The move comes as he's previously threatened to harm Lamar if he comes to Drake's hometown.

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Man ain’t nobody scared of no damn Sport center top 10 or whatever his name is," one user wrote. Another called out Akademiks, writing: "Ak you pusing 40 my boy, its time to give your Jamaican mother a grandchild and stop worrying about the Canadian." Check out Top5's full post on Instagram below.

Who Is Top5?

Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, has been close with Drake for years. After beating a murder case, in 2024, he thanked Drake for his support. As for Top5's previous comments on Lamar, he took aim at him on several occasions. While joining a live stream with DJ Akademiks. he grew angry with another person on the call and remarked: "There's two n****s I need dead, you and Kendrick." During an appearance on Late Night With Liyah Mai back in October, he also seemingly threatened the GNX rapper. "Tell him come to Toronto. Swiss cheese," Top5 said at the time. "I’ll get the low, put on my Nike tech black, tell YG get us a driver, put the window down and get some fresh air. How disrespectful are y’all to ask me about Kendrick Lamar? Drake’s a bad boy. There’s a girl right there, you want [her] to get you? Don’t disrespect my homie Drake like that."

In other news, Drake and PartyNextDoor finally released their highly-anticipated collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Friday. On the project, Drake seemingly referencing moving on from his feud with Lamar. “F*ck a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit,” he raps on “Gimme a Hug."

