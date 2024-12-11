Drake Affiliate Top5 Calls For Kendrick Lamar's Death

Top5 is speaking on Kendrick Lamar once again.

Top5, an associate of Drake, has once again seemingly threatened Kendrick Lamar with violence. Appearing on a live stream with DJ Akademiks, he grew angry with another person on the call while roping in the "Not Like Us" rapper. "There's two n****s I need dead, you and Kendrick," he remarked. A clip of the moment has been circulating on social media.

"Drake got these Canadians feeling themselves and talking greasy real crazy. I thought ya was nice & polite people up there," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response. Another added: "Everybody like 'omg why he talking like that'….'why would he say this and that' …& I’m like…'no don’t stop…please keep talking'!!! I literally want to see this train fly straight off the cliff & into the ocean!! Don’t tell him to shut up, let that n*a talk!!! Cheers.."

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Coachella

Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not the first time Top5 has threatened Kendrick Lamar. During an appearance on Late Night With Liyah Mai back in October, he warned him against coming to Toronto. "Tell him come to Toronto. Swiss cheese," Top5 said at the time. "I’ll get the low, put on my Nike tech black, tell YG get us a driver, put the window down and get some fresh air. How disrespectful are y’all to ask me about Kendrick Lamar? Drake’s a bad boy. There’s a girl right there, you want [her] to get you? Don’t disrespect my homie Drake like that."

Top5 Goes After Kendrick Lamar