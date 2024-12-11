Drake Affiliate Top5 Calls For Kendrick Lamar's Death

BYCole Blake1053 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Top5 is speaking on Kendrick Lamar once again.

Top5, an associate of Drake, has once again seemingly threatened Kendrick Lamar with violence. Appearing on a live stream with DJ Akademiks, he grew angry with another person on the call while roping in the "Not Like Us" rapper. "There's two n****s I need dead, you and Kendrick," he remarked. A clip of the moment has been circulating on social media.

"Drake got these Canadians feeling themselves and talking greasy real crazy. I thought ya was nice & polite people up there," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response. Another added: "Everybody like 'omg why he talking like that'….'why would he say this and that' …& I’m like…'no don’t stop…please keep talking'!!! I literally want to see this train fly straight off the cliff & into the ocean!! Don’t tell him to shut up, let that n*a talk!!! Cheers.."

Read More: Top5 Claims He's Still Doing "Research" To Take Down Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Coachella

Apr 23, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not the first time Top5 has threatened Kendrick Lamar. During an appearance on Late Night With Liyah Mai back in October, he warned him against coming to Toronto. "Tell him come to Toronto. Swiss cheese," Top5 said at the time. "I’ll get the low, put on my Nike tech black, tell YG get us a driver, put the window down and get some fresh air. How disrespectful are y’all to ask me about Kendrick Lamar? Drake’s a bad boy. There’s a girl right there, you want [her] to get you? Don’t disrespect my homie Drake like that."

Top5 Goes After Kendrick Lamar

The latest comments come weeks after Lamar dropped his sixth studio album, GNX, by surprise for fans on November 22. He makes reference to his feud with Drake at several points throughout the project. Drake, on the other hand, recently took legal action against Universal Music Group over the diss track, "Not Like Us." Check out the clip of Top5 seemingly threatening Kendrick Lamar below.

Read More: Top5 Flaunts Luxury Watches After Allegedly Beating Murder Case With Drake’s Support

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...