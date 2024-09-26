Top5 Flaunts Luxury Watches After Allegedly Beating Murder Case With Drake’s Support

Top5 is making the most of his newfound freedom.

Earlier this week, Toronto rapper Top5 beat a murder case and was set free following his 2021 arrest. He had been in custody for his alleged role in the shooting of Hashim Omar Hashi. At his most recent hearing, a judge dismissed social media evidence, ruling it inadmissible. “An innocent man just came home," Top5 told reporters outside of the courthouse. "I hope they find whoever they did that. R.I.P.”

Shortly after his release, Top5 took to Instagram to celebrate, thanking those who helped him along the way. Apparently, this even included fellow Toronto artist Drake, who he alleged covered his legal fees. This is unconfirmed, and the post was later edited to remove any mention of Drizzy.

Top5 Shows Off His New Bling Following Release

Now, it looks like Top5 is making the most of his newfound freedom. In a new clip shared by 2Cool2Bl0g, he's seen showing off his three new luxury watches alongside New York City-based celebrity jeweler, Benny The Jeweler. It's unclear exactly how much the high-end pieces cost altogether, but it's safe to say it wasn't cheap. Obviously, Top5 hasn't wasted any time getting back to his normal life. While many can't blame him, some are still skeptical about how he's chosen to operate since his release.

Recently, for example, he sat down with DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross for a controversial interview after getting out of jail. During it, he appeared willing to fight Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin. "It's not a threat, I'm just looking for Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar," he said at the time. "I'm doing my homework on them right now, doing my tasks on them right now. Nothing incriminating. I'm just looking for them." What do you think of Top5 getting some new watches from Benny The Jeweler after beating a murder case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

