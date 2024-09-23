Toronto Rapper Top5 Reveals Drake Paid For His Legal Fees After Beating Murder Case

BYCole Blake386 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Top5 is officially a free man.

Top5, the Toronto rapper previously co-signed by Drake, is officially a free man after the murder case against him fell apart in court on Monday. Authorities originally arrested him back in 2021 for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old accounting student. At the latest hearing, the judge in the case dismissed social media evidence on the basis of it being inadmissible.

According to the Toronto Star, Superior Court Justice Andras Shreck wrote in his decision that it "portrays Mr. Ali as a violent gang member with little regard for human life and who revels in the senseless killing of others. The risk that a jury will misuse this evidence and convict Mr. Ali because of his disposition is significant."

Read More: Top5 Facing Legal Trouble For Music Video Shot From Jail

Top5 Leaves Courtroom After Winning His Case

Speaking about the topic afterward, Top5's lawyer, Gary Grill, explained the legal prejudice against rap artists. "The problem about prosecuting artists like Mr. Ali [Top5] based on their music; it fails to understand what the medium is, what's it about, and how drillers approach their audiences," Grill said, according to CTV News. "It's important for all drillers to portray themselves as the biggest, baddest gangsters on the planet. That's what sells. That's what all drillers are doing. The way that Mr. Ali was charged in the first place was as a result of his lyrics, it was a result of the videos that he was putting out there, as a result of his medium as a drill rap artist that attracted the attention with the police."

Top5 Shouts Out Drake For The Assist

After leaving the courthouse, Top5 shared a picture of himself on Instagram and revealed that Drake actually covered his legal fees. Shortly after the post began circulating online, he removed that note from the caption. Check out the original version as caught by DJ Akademiks below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Top5 and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The Weeknd Receives Apparent Threat From Top5 Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out”

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...