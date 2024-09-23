Young Dolph's Murder Trial: Security Footage Of The Shooting Revealed In Court

The murder trial regarding the killing of Young Dolph is officially underway.

The three men charged with murder in the killing of Young Dolph, named Hernandez Govan, Justin Johnson, and Cornelius Smith, all began their trial on Monday morning. In court, attorneys revealed security footage from the infamous shooting that left the beloved Memphis rapper dead at the age of 26. In the clip, Dolph stops into Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies as a group of gunmen arrive to ambush him from behind.

During the opening statements, Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman accused the late Big Jook of putting out a $100,000 hit on Dolph. "Big Jook, the person I told you about before, the number two guy at CMG, he's put out a hit, a hit, $100,000 to whoever kills Dolph," Hagerman said, as caught by Fox 13's Jeremy Pierre. "He has met with Justin (Johnson). He has met with Cornelius (Smith) and they think they're ready to do it." In addition to the money, Hagerman also claimed Justin Johnson was motivated to become the next big artist for Yo Gotti's record label, CMG.

Read More: Young Dolph Murder Suspect Secures A Legal Victory Amid Another Unrelated Arrest

Young Dolph Performs During Rolling Loud New York

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Young Dolph performs during Rolling Loud New York 2021 at Citi Field on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Ahead of the trial, Dolph's family put out a statement addressing the upcoming legal drama. "As the trial approaches on Monday, September 23, 2024, for those accused in the tragic death of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., known to millions as Young Dolph, his family wishes to express their hope for justice. We remain heartbroken over the loss of Adolph, and we have faith that the legal system will bring justice to all of those involved in this crime. This has been an unimaginable time for our family, but the love and support of the community has given us strength as we continue to process this situation," they wrote. From there, they asked for privacy as they continue to watch the legal process unfold.