Young Dolph Murder Suspect Secures A Legal Victory Amid Another Unrelated Arrest

Hernandez Govan was arrested for stalking and driving with a suspended license, but this didn't impact the Young Dolph situation.

Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph's murder in 2021, caught a lucky break in Tennessee court on Friday (July 12) despite other legal worries. Moreover, authorities arrested him on June 23 in Mississippi for trespassing, driving with a suspended license, and an improperly mounted license tag while out on bond in the Dolph case. For this most recent arrest, Govan also bailed out of the DeSoto County jail with a $2,250 payment. Then, back in Tennessee, Judge Jennifer Mitchell ruled not to revoke his bond from the rapper's murder case, so he will not have to return to jail since prosecutors didn't ask to revoke his bail, per Fox 13 Memphis. Govan will face trial for Dolph's death in September of this year.

Furthermore, the other three murder suspects in this Young Dolph case are Cornelius Smith and Justin and Jermarcus Johnson. Hernandez Govan, Justin, and Smith faced first-degree murder charges and al pleaded not guilty, whereas Jermarcus took a plea deal for three counts of accessory after the fact, and he awaits his sentence. Prosecutors alleged that Govan was the one who ordered the hit on the Memphis MC, and that Justin and Smith were the ones who carried it out for him. While Govan has been out on a $90,000 bond since 2023, Justin and Smith are still behind bars.

Young Dolph Performs At The 2021 ONE Music Fest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Young Dolph performs onstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future," Young Dolph's partner Mia Jaye said of this trial process. "My love’s life was taken and to be left behind to see no one be held accountable in the [court] of law for the act… Is INSANE. Our family witnessed lenient bonds granted, absurd requests for the defendants to get a venue motion, freedom, more time to create a stronger defense, witnessed songs made, defendants enjoying life while on H.A…

"All while our loved one is 6feet deep," Mia Jaye concluded about Young Dolph. "Continuing to sit back and allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t the process it is ignoring the process and giving room for any and everything wrong to happen, over looking accountability.”