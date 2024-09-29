Young Dolph Murder Case's Remaining Suspects Will Return To Court To Face Trial

This comes after one man was already convicted of Young Dolph's murder.

Many folks still have unanswered questions after the court convicted one of three murder suspects in the Young Dolph case. On Thursday, the jury found gunman Justin Johnson guilty of first-degree murder and he received a life sentence in prison, leaving the other two suspects' fates hanging in the balance. These individuals are Cornelius Smith (the other alleged gunman) and Hernandez Govan (the attack's alleged mastermind). For those unaware, a fourth suspect in this case, Johnson's brother Jermarcus, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact and will faces a six to 12 year sentence. He will return to court on October 9 for his next scheduled hearing.

As for Smith and Govan, the court reportedly decided on when these men will face trial for the murder of Young Dolph, according to court documents allegedly obtained in an ABC24 Memphis report. Govan is scheduled to return to court on October 9 as well, whereas Smith's next scheduled court date on November 15. Not only that, but this November court date could result in a verdict and sentence as well, although that's a vague detail that emerged in these reports.

Young Dolph Performing In 2020

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage during the Parking Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Other elements of the Young Dolph case involve how Smith and Jermarcus both testified against Justin. Smith claimed that he and Justin took up an offer to murder the rapper for an alleged $100K bounty supposedly set by Yo Gotti's late brother Big Jook and Hernandez Govan. However, conflict arose when Smith allegedly only received $800 for the hit while on the run. "I'm going to jail anyway," he responded to a prosecutor's question about what folks offered him in exchange for his testimony. "I can get it off my chest. It's my best out to be honest, to be truthful. Why play with these folks? They already know."