Young Dolph Murder Trial's Jury Has Been Selected Amid Suspect Controversy

The trial for Young Dolph's murder begins on Monday, September 23.

The trial for the murder of Young Dolph will officially begin on Monday (September 23), as the court finally seated a jury for the proceedings. Moreover, this news comes from an ABC24 Memphis report from Friday (September 20) that indicates the three men suspected of planning and carrying out the attack will face trial in the Shelby Country Courthouse in Tennessee. Judge Jennifer Mitchell will oversee the trial of the alleged gunmen, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, whereas the alleged mastermind Hernandez Govan will face trial on the same day. But this new report is a big change from what we last heard about this case.

For those unaware, prosecutors previously indicated that only Johnson would stand trial on Monday, which left many confused and outraged. As such, it's still a bit unclear whether or not this new report from ABC24 Memphis confirms that the court changed their approach, or if it's just a missing piece of information that we've yet to clarify. Either way, we will find out what's going on and who will face trial soon enough. Given that some suspects in the murder of Young Dolph have different charges, this could suggest why authorities seemingly went back and forth in their procedures.

Young Dolph Murder Trial Selects Its Jury

In addition, prosecutors refused to explain why Johnson was the only one who was going to stand trial on Monday due to a risk of compromising an active investigation. We haven't heard anything about that probe, so we could simply assume that they will have all three defendants on trial on Monday. Young Dolph's alleged killers, Johnson and Smith, face first-degree murder charges and other related felonies. Govan, who allegedly planned the hit, also received a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.