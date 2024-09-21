Young Dolph Murder Trial's Jury Has Been Selected Amid Suspect Controversy

BYGabriel Bras Nevares126 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center - Concert Sponsored By Sprite - Night 3
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Young Dolph performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
The trial for Young Dolph's murder begins on Monday, September 23.

The trial for the murder of Young Dolph will officially begin on Monday (September 23), as the court finally seated a jury for the proceedings. Moreover, this news comes from an ABC24 Memphis report from Friday (September 20) that indicates the three men suspected of planning and carrying out the attack will face trial in the Shelby Country Courthouse in Tennessee. Judge Jennifer Mitchell will oversee the trial of the alleged gunmen, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, whereas the alleged mastermind Hernandez Govan will face trial on the same day. But this new report is a big change from what we last heard about this case.

For those unaware, prosecutors previously indicated that only Johnson would stand trial on Monday, which left many confused and outraged. As such, it's still a bit unclear whether or not this new report from ABC24 Memphis confirms that the court changed their approach, or if it's just a missing piece of information that we've yet to clarify. Either way, we will find out what's going on and who will face trial soon enough. Given that some suspects in the murder of Young Dolph have different charges, this could suggest why authorities seemingly went back and forth in their procedures.

Read More: Mia Jaye Pays Tribute To Young Dolph With Loving Birthday Post

Young Dolph Murder Trial Selects Its Jury

In addition, prosecutors refused to explain why Johnson was the only one who was going to stand trial on Monday due to a risk of compromising an active investigation. We haven't heard anything about that probe, so we could simply assume that they will have all three defendants on trial on Monday. Young Dolph's alleged killers, Johnson and Smith, face first-degree murder charges and other related felonies. Govan, who allegedly planned the hit, also received a conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge.

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect in the Young Dolph case – Johnson's brother Jermarcus – pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges. Some folks believe that he will testify against his colleagues in court, but we'll have to wait and see. Elsewhere, Dolph's loved ones and fans continue to keep his spirit alive passionately and with great dedication.
Rest In Peace Young Dolph.

Read More: Welcome Home, Ralo: Rapper Talks New Album, Standing On Principles & His Loyalty To Young Dolph

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...