Mia Jaye Pays Tribute To Young Dolph With Loving Birthday Post

2021 ONE Musicfest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Young Dolph is seen backstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Mia Jaye says she's grateful for all the memories they made together.

Mia Jaye reflected on the passing of her late partner, Young Dolph, who would’ve been celebrating his 39th birthday on Saturday, in a post on Instagram. In doing so, she shared several pictures of them and their two children.

“Today I will live in gratitude, celebrating & cherishing every single memory we created in life together…
she wrote. "Thank you for every lesson you taught us, sacrifice you made for us and for the beautiful spirit you graced the world with… May we continue to feel your presence through your absence… and may our eternal love reach you where your spirit resides… Happy Heavenly Birthday my love…”

Mia Jaye & Key Glock Pose Together At Spirit Of Dolph Heavenly Birthday Celebration

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 27: In this image released on July 28, 2023, Mia Jaye and Key Glock attend Spirit Of Dolph Heavenly Birthday Celebration at Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Westside Cultural Arts Center on July 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Young Dolph was killed on November 17, 2021, in Memphis, TN at the age of 36. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ralo, who posted a tribute of his own on Instagram, shared a heartbroken emoji in the comments section. In his own post, he wrote: "It’s a real n***a birthday and yawl know he living through us we need 1000 dolphins [dolphin emojis] under every post today. We won’t ever let you die #EVER we had a ball for you last night. Yo momma enjoyed herself, the bros gave each other nothing but love. Daddy Yo the realest. Key Glock you know how coming about you boy. @qcmceo_p They won’t ever turn me against you. 'YOUNG DOLPH REST IN PEACE YOU KNOW I SCREAM THAT SH*T EVERY WEEK, DO THIS SH*T TO I D.I.E. IMA REPERSENT THAT P.R.E.'"

Mia Jaye Pays Tribute To Young Dolph

Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown of Memphis back in 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mia Jaye on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
