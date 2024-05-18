Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Calls Out The Justice System For Allegedly "Unfair" Murder Trial

Today, the late Young Dolph's longtime partner Mia Jaye took to social media to air her frustrations with the justice system. The two men accused of killing the Memphis icon in November 2021, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., are currently awaiting trial. They're being held without bail. The trial was initially scheduled for March of this year but has since been pushed back twice. According to AllHipHop, it's now expected to begin in September, though an official date has not yet been confirmed.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram Story, Mia explained that she and her family have been left to mourn the tragic loss of Young Dolph. Despite this, nobody has been held accountable for his death. “It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future. My love’s life was taken… And to be left behind to see no one be held accountable in the [court] of law for the act… Is INS*NE," she began.

Mia Jaye Vents About Young Dolph Murder Trial Amid Delays

“Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests for the defendants to get a venue motion, freedom, more time to create a stronger defense, witnessed songs made, defendants enjoying life while on H.A… All while our loved one is 6feet deep," she continued. “Continuing to sit back and allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t the process it is ignoring the process and giving room for any and everything wrong to happen, over looking accountability.”

Mia also added that the entire process has been nothing short of “disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful." What do you think of Mia Jaye venting about the justice system? Do you agree with her? What about the trial getting delayed for a second time earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

