Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Calls Out The Justice System For Allegedly "Unfair" Murder Trial

BYCaroline Fisher720 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 ONE Musicfest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 9: Rapper Young Dolph backstage during day 1 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

According to Mia Jaye, the entire process has been “hurtful."

Today, the late Young Dolph's longtime partner Mia Jaye took to social media to air her frustrations with the justice system. The two men accused of killing the Memphis icon in November 2021, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr., are currently awaiting trial. They're being held without bail. The trial was initially scheduled for March of this year but has since been pushed back twice. According to AllHipHop, it's now expected to begin in September, though an official date has not yet been confirmed.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram Story, Mia explained that she and her family have been left to mourn the tragic loss of Young Dolph. Despite this, nobody has been held accountable for his death. “It is truly hurtful that my family was robbed of a future. My love’s life was taken… And to be left behind to see no one be held accountable in the [court] of law for the act… Is INS*NE," she began.

Read More: Young Dolph Murder Trial Delayed Again As Defense & Prosecution State They Need More Time

Mia Jaye Vents About Young Dolph Murder Trial Amid Delays

“Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests for the defendants to get a venue motion, freedom, more time to create a stronger defense, witnessed songs made, defendants enjoying life while on H.A… All while our loved one is 6feet deep," she continued. “Continuing to sit back and allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t the process it is ignoring the process and giving room for any and everything wrong to happen, over looking accountability.”

Mia also added that the entire process has been nothing short of “disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful." What do you think of Mia Jaye venting about the justice system? Do you agree with her? What about the trial getting delayed for a second time earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Dolph Trial's Judge Scorches His Alleged Killer In Court: Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Rolling Loud New York 2021MusicYoung Dolph's Accused Murderer Begs For Non-Memphis Jury2.9K
Rolling Loud New York 2021MusicYoung Dolph Murder Trial Delayed Again As Defense & Prosecution State They Need More Time1.9K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016MusicYoung Dolph's Alleged Murderer Is A Scapegoat, Rapper's Fiance Suggests2.5K
2019 Rolling Loud Music FestivalMusicMia Jaye Expresses Frustration At Pace Of Young Dolph Investigation902