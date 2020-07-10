suspects
- MusicSexyy Red Music Video Shooting: Florida Police Arrest SuspectsBack in September, a shooting near the rapper's music video set left one person deceased and another injured.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeTiwa Savage Nearly Kidnapped, Singer-Songwriter Safe After Nigerian Police Find Four SuspectsThe 43-year-old was targeted by her newly-hired domestic staff, according to reports.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeProsecutor Labels XXXTentacion's Alleged Killers "Predators"The prosecution called XXXTentacion's alleged killers "predators" during closing arguments.By Cole Blake
- CrimeMidtown Atlanta Shooting Leaves 1 Dead & 2 Injured, Woman Arrested: ReportReports state that a woman shot 3 people at 2 different locations before being located at or near an airport. The area was swarmed with police.By Erika Marie
- LifeSouth Carolina Mall Shooting Leaves At Least 12 Injured & 10 Shot: ReportPolice have shared that “at least three” people were spotted carrying firearms inside Columbiana Centre Mall this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeSuspects In Young Dolph Memorial Shooting Identified & ChargedThe Memphis Police Department has revealed the identities of the three suspects in the shooting near Young Dolph's memorial, as well as their charges.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureKodak Black Says He Thought Lil Yachty Was "Suspect" At First, But Now They're FriendsKodak Black says that he thought Lil Yachty was "suspect" when they first met, but the two are now friends.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSuspect Arrested In Shooting At 2 Chainz' Members Only LoungeA suspect has been arrested for the October 2020 shooting at 2 Chainz’s Members Only lounge.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsHaitian Police Kill Four Suspects Linked To President's AssassinationFour suspects have been killed and two are in police custody following the assassinnation.By EJ Panaligan
- Crime50 Cent Burglary Suspects Arrested Following Lengthy Investigation50 Cent had $3 million worth of cash and jewelry stolen from one of his office spaces back in January.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFivio Foreign Says He's Mad Pop Smoke's Alleged Killers Got Locked UpFivio Foreign chops it up with Vlad TV about Pop Smoke and the arrest of the alleged killers.By Aron A.
- CrimePop Smoke Murder Suspects Identified, Bail Amounts RevealedPop Smoke's suspected killers have been identified and all of their bails are set at $1,000,000.By Alex Zidel