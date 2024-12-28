Your Old Droog Ends 2024 With Promising New Single "Suspects"

While "Movies" continue to shine, Your Old Droog drops another hit to end 2024.

While his latest album, Movies, continues to soar, Your Old Droog gives fans more with the release of his latest single, "Suspects." Produced by Edan, the track sets up the emerging rap star's forthcoming album in 2025. “Suspects” embodies this careful approach. Opening with a nod to the holiday season—“‘Twas the night before Christmas”—it plunges into a vivid, gritty tale of a heist gone awry. Droog’s ability to weave intricate narratives is matched by Edan’s eclectic production, creating a timeless and fresh track. The collaboration evokes the golden age of storytelling rap while nodding to the era of the original sample, showcasing an unmistakable synergy between artist and producer.

“I want to make records no one else would make,” YOD says about working with the producer. “Edan’s eclectic style and deep love for unique music make him an ideal collaborator. We’re already working on another storytelling track, ‘Ghost Writer,’ which might appear on the album. And who knows? Maybe I’ll even get him rapping again.” As Droog’s star rises, his strategy remains rooted in creating meaningful, lasting art.

“I’m not interested in chasing trends,” he says. “As an independent artist, I know my path is different. I’d love to release one record and tour for years, but that’s not realistic. Instead, I focus on making albums that deserve to be heard and giving them time to resonate.” Deliberate yet dynamic, it’s a track that invites listeners to pause, reflect, and immerse themselves. “I know some people are still catching up with Movie, and that’s okay,” Droog reflects. “I don’t mind being ahead of the curve.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Towards the night before Christmas, where kids sit around write scores on their wish lists

Hard enough to put food on the dishes

And get a couple of nice things for the misses

A man named Albert gon berserk

His baby crying, and he's fired from work

Went to hang out where the carnivores lurk