Your Old Droog's Latest Album Is A "Movie" & It's One Fans Will Want To Rewatch

Droog cites this as his most complete body of work.

Sometimes, not everyone can make their first, second, or even third album their most complete. To be honest, it is quite rare for anyone to do it, even the certified legends. That seems to be the case for Ukranian American spitter Your Old Droog, in his opinion anyway. The Brooklynite has been one of the more prolific voices in the East Coast underground and he prefers it that way. "I don’t really have interest in fame or the idea of celebrity, according to a feature from Variety. All of that hard work has seemingly culminated into Your Old Droog's newest album, Movie.

"On the outside and on the inside, I feel like I mastered certain things, like certain recording techniques, writing techniques. I feel like I mastered ad libs in late 2022... in terms of how I record them, my process of selecting them and editing", Droog mentioned. "I had a conversation before I worked on this album with El-P, where he was like, 'Be okay with people missing you for a while. Just put everything into your 12 best songs.' So, I internalized that before I was making the record, and just said, let me not do so much — let me do exactly what’s needed. I feel like I did". We certainly feel that way, as Droog talks about all sorts of life experiences. This tape truly describes his life, aka his Movie.

Listen To Movie By Your Old Droog

Movie Tracklist:

  1. Success & Power
  2. Crescent Moon
  3. How Do You Do It?
  4. I Think I Love Her
  5. Mantra
  6. Grandmother's Lessons
  7. Mercury Thermometers with Conductor Williams
  8. What Else?
  9. The Sandbox
  10. The Interview
  11. 3 MILLI
  12. Yodi Dodi
  13. The Interview Part 2
  14. A Damn Shame
  15. DBZ with Method Man, Denzel Curry, Madlib
  16. Roll Out
  17. Movie
  18. Care Plan (Bonus Track) with Yasiin Bey

