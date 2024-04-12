Your Old Droog, Denzel Curry & Method Man Get Combative On "DBZ"

Your Old Droog has dropped a new track. The New York rapper linked up with core members of Wu-Tang Clan and Raider Klan, and the result is one of the hardest posse cuts of the year. Your Old Droog delivers lyrically, as always, and Method Man proves that he can still skate effortlessly over a track, three decades into his career. Madlib comes through with an instrumental that's simultaneously soulful and tough, but if we're being real, Denzel Curry steals the show.

Denzel Curry has never been one to shy away from confrontation. The Florida emcee is known for hard-nosed approach to both flow and rhymes, but he kicks it up a notch here by taking shots at none other than Kendrick Lamar. Curry mocks Lamar for trying to compete with Drake, and proceeds to criticize his perceived spirituality. He also references Lamar's breakout single, "Swimming Pools (Drank)" (2011). It's an unexpected development in the ongoing Lamar vs. Drake beef, especially since Curry has little bad to say about the 6 God.

Denzel Curry Takes Shots At Kendrick Lamar

Quotable Lyrics:

When I grab the mic, I crush your stamina, you will be damaged

'Cause using big words don't make you lyrical

And going backwards in a swimmin' pool don't make you spiritual

So if I bought a brand new whip, they call it (wait a minute)

Damn, whatever the next line is, I'm ballin'

I'm the current boss, currency is what I come across

