Does J Cole's Apology Mean Drake Is Forced To Compete With Kendrick Lamar?

The J Cole apology to Kendrick Lamar is akin to Neo taking the blue pill in many's eyes. The only thing slightly greater than our disappointment in one of "The Big Three" refusing the lyrical competition he sought for over a decade is our respect for the higher ground of peace and love in one of the most active beef battlegrounds we've seen in hip-hop in a very long time, as these three aren't the only ones feuding. Still, the retraction wasn't entirely surprising given the one-foot-in, other-foot-out approach to previous beefs with Noname, Ye, or Wale. Also, the transphobia on Cole's Might Delete Later cut "Pi" is garnering him more deserved heat than this walk-back. But K.Dot's other opponent right now is not as forgiving.

Drake is battle-tested, but so far, he's only offered vague alleged responses to DJ Akademiks, subliminal Instagram captions, and self-affirmation speeches while on tour with J. Cole. Meanwhile, following the likes of Big Sean, Jay Electronica, and Lupe Fiasco, this is yet another instance of Kendrick Lamar's opponent not giving him the battle experience because, frankly, they realized didn't even want that pressure to begin with. So now there are two lone soldiers on the front lines: the biggest rapper right now and hip-hop's balance-achieving boogeyman. Does this apology from Cole mean that The Boy must finally comply with pressure and respond to the Compton titan on his own? While we'd bet that he will, we don't think that we'll be hearing a verse for a bit longer.

Why Hasn't Drake Responded To Kendrick Lamar Yet?

First of all, Drake had already mentioned that he planned on taking a short break from music following 2023's For All The Dogs era (might've been a troll). We got a 4batz feature and a removed Bfb Da Packman verse (likely so he can at least say something about Kendrick Lamar), but not much else. Drizzy just wrapped up his tour, and he might be taking his time with this beef as opposed to some of his more prompt responses in past feuds. It's also important to note that "The Big Three" refers to the 2010s, not right now. These aren't the high stakes they would've been back in 2013, and Cole didn't really say anything disrespectful enough regarding the "trio." He just showed he was a bit more self-aware about the situation with this apology.

As such, J. Cole doesn't exit "The Big Three" of the 2010s automatically... at least, if he was in yours to begin with. Similarly, maybe Drake hasn't responded yet because he doesn't feel like he needs to. He already has a cemented spot as one of the biggest rappers period, and his die-hards are less pretentious and backpack-y than his "Big Three" counterparts, who place much more overt value on lyricism, messaging, and competition. OVO goons didn't mind "The Story Of Adidon"; we doubt they'll mind anything Kendrick Lamar has to say. But the Toronto superstar has a pen he punches under the weight of far too often, and when it hits, it hits. Now, this slightly unsharpened tool is the only thing that has (barring ghostwriters) to defend himself against Kendrick Lamar, as he can no longer count on Cole as a sparring partner.

What Does J. Cole's Apology Cause?

Cole's apology also sets a precedent for what fans don't want, and with clamors for blood, it seems like Kendrick Lamar is getting exactly what he wanted with his "Like That" verse. But does a response from the 6ix God even matter? Absolutely. Pusha T proved he was mortal. Kendrick might prove he's fodder. Drake has to exemplify his music and persona's pretenses and confidently go all the way. The Take Care pioneer certainly has more experience with lyrical wars, although his overuse of subliminals and social media will not be enough anymore. Kendrick is the only rapper close to his commercial level to still retain the positively traditionalist qualities of an all-time MC. He's undefeated because he doesn't focus on that status: he focuses on the craft.

It's not that risky for Mr. Morale, either: if he wins, it'll be his final victory atop the rap mainstream's throne as the best of our generation, and if he loses, it won't be for lack of trying. His music is resonant and powerful enough to carry his legacy on its own with ease. Drake's loss (or silence) could mean losing any slightest chance of being remembered as an all-timer by the classic art of rap that he reveres so much, although he would never lose the massive fanbase and commercial appeal that is built in his DNA at this point. But if he competes and wins... there would be a whole lot of shocked haters in line to apologize, and it would hopefully be something that would prove and improve his talent as an MC for years to come. Is Drake truly hip-hop? Hopefully, we'll see.

