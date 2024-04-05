J Cole Called Out For Transphobic Bars On "Might Delete Later" Track "Pi"

J Cole is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire rap game. Overall, he is someone who is constantly evolving, and dropping big projects. However, a few weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar came after him a bit. This was done on the song "Like That," with Future and Metro Boomin. Fans have been waiting for Drake's response, although it has yet to arrive. On Friday, Cole was the one to bite first, as he dropped off a 12-song album called Might Delete Later.

On this track, there is a very clear-cut diss at Kendrick on the final song, "7 Minute Drill." That said, there are some other songs that people are dissecting right now. Not all of these dissections are positive, however. On the track "Pi" with Daylyt and Ab-Soul, Cole has some questionable bars that can be interpreted as casual transphobia. "Is you a demon or is that demeanor for the 'Gram? Tell us/They plead the fifth, I'm seeing hints of a trans fella/In cancel culture's vicinity, he's no killer, trust me/Beneath his chosen identity, there is still a pussy, period," Cole raps.

J Cole x Daylyt x Ab-Soul

In the tweets below, you can see that many took exception to these lyrics. Numerous artists have had transphobic lyrics in the past, but when it comes to Cole, some figured he would be above that. That said, there is no telling what his true intentions were. Some of the interpretations will be charitable, and others won't be. Only time will tell whether or not Cole is going to try and clear things up before things continue to spiral.

Some Aren't Feeling The Bars

